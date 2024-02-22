Ireland vs Wales, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Ireland will look to continue their march towards a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam title when they host Wales in Dublin to kick off round three.

The defending champions have been operating on a totally different level to all of their rugby rivals in this competition so far, showing no hangover whatsoever from yet more World Cup heartache in the autumn, ruthlessly notching up their biggest-ever win in France on opening night before then shutting out Italy 36-0 last time out.

Andy Farrell’s side are huge favourites to continue that winning run after the first rest weekend against a young Wales team that have certainly had their moments in recent weeks but with no results to show for it so far.

An epic second-half fightback against Scotland in Cardiff on opening weekend fell agonisingly short, while they led by nine points at half-time at Twickenham in round two before succumbing to another narrow loss against rivals England.

Ireland vs Wales date, kick-off time and venue

Ireland vs Wales takes place on Saturday February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 2:15pm GMT.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host the contest.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, Ireland vs Wales is being shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1:25pm.

The match can also be viewed on Welsh-language channel S4C, where the programme starts at 1:30pm.

Live stream: You can watch the game live and for free online via the ITVX app and ITVX website.

Ireland vs Wales team news

Warren Gatland has made just one change to the Wales team that were edged out by England at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

It comes at fly-half, with Sam Costelow replacing Scarlets team-mate Ioan Lloyd after recovering from a neck issue suffered against Scotland.

Cardiff back-rower Mackenzie Martin is set to make his Wales debut from the bench, while Harlequins tighthead Dillon Lewis will make his first appearance of the Six Nations when he comes on.

Sam Costelow replaces Scarlets team-mate Ioan Lloyd at fly-half for Wales in Dublin (PA)

Caelan Doris captained Ireland against Italy in the absence of the rested Peter O’Mahony and is expected to be fit to face Wales after carrying a few knocks.

Lock Iain Henderson is battling a foot injury, while full-back Hugo Keenan will be given every chance to prove his fitness after a knee issue that forced him off in the six-try victory over the Azzurri.

Gatland went early with his team selection again this week, while Farrell will name his squad on Thursday.

Ireland vs Wales lineups

Wales XV: Winnett; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Costelow, T Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti; Jenkins (c), Beard; Mann, Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Elias, Domachoswki, D Lewis, Rowlands, M Martin, Hardy, I Lloyd, Grady

Ireland XV: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Ireland vs Wales head to head (h2h) history and results

Ireland have won six of the last seven games between these two nations, including back-to-back meetings in the Six Nations.

Wales are without a win in this competition in Dublin since their 2012 Grand Slam, while they last beat Ireland in Cardiff in 2021.

Ireland wins: 57

Wales wins: 70

Draws: 7

Ireland vs Wales prediction

Ireland continue to go from strength to strength under Farrell, quickly banishing memories of that galling World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand.

That huge opening night win over France in Marseille sent an ominous message and Italy were then easily brushed aside, a fate that also likely awaits youthful Wales at the Aviva on Saturday.

The second half against Scotland was electric and they ran England close in a fierce battle, but this is a whole different challenge that awaits Gatland’s inexperienced side in Dublin and one they seem very unlikely to be properly prepared for at this stage of their development.

Ireland to win, by 20 points.

Ireland vs Wales match odds

Ireland to win: 1/40

Wales to win: 14/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).