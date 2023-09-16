Ireland vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest updates as Johnny Sexton breaks points scoring record

(REUTERS)

Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a match-up against Tonga this evening at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Andy Farrell’s men demolished Romania last week in a 12-try mauling that saw them score 82 points in the scorching heat of Bordeaux. Farrell has made just four changes to his starting XV which means another bonus point victory is expected here to set Ireland in good stead before they face World Cup holders South Africa and steadfast Scotland.

Tonga, meanwhile, have never made it out of the World Cup pool stage. They struggled in their warm-ups for this tournament and last defeated beat a top-tier side in 2016, when they edged past Italy. George Moala is suspended for this game and for the meetings with Scotland and South Africa but there are no less than four former All Blacks in their line-up after a change to World Rugby’s eligibility rules. Can they pull off a surprising win against the Irish today?

Ireland vs Tonga live updates

Ireland take on Tonga in a Pool B match at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Tonga are playing their first match of the World Cup

Ireland 31-16 Tonga, 52 minutes

21:31 , Mike Jones

No try! Ireland get their first points of the second half. Rob Herring is given the ball and drives at the line. He’s brought down but seemingly shuffles himself over the line.

The try is initially awarded but the video referee looks at the incident and the officials see that Herring moved after being tackled so the try is ruled out.

Ireland 31-16 Tonga, 51 minutes

21:27 , Mike Jones

Ireland continue to play aggressively. They win a penalty and boot it into the corner. A quick lineout sees them shuffle the ball down the line but a fumble scuppers the momentum.

Tonga can’t force them back though and there’ll be a few driving runs at the line now.

Ireland 31-16 Tonga, 47 minutes

21:23 , Mike Jones

Conor Murray pulls the ball out of the ruck and dinks a little kick in behind the Tongan line. Garry Ringrose comes flying through on the angle as the ball bobbles into the try zone but he can’t collect it and misses out on a World Cup try!

Ringrose bangs his hand into the turf in frustration. That was a huge chance but the bounce of the ball was unkind for him.

PENALTY! Ireland 31-16 Tonga (William Havili, 43 minutes)

21:19 , Mike Jones

The first points of the second half go to Tonga after a simple penalty kick is booted over by William Havili. Ireland need to cut out the errors or else Tonga will continue to close the gap on them.

Second half! Ireland 31-13 Tonga

21:18 , Mike Jones

Ireland get the match back underway in Nantes. They’ll be hoping to increase their lead over the Pacific Islanders to easily close out this game.

HT Ireland 31-13 Tonga

21:10 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton passes Ronan O’Gara as all-time leading Irish points scorer

21:07 , Mike Jones

Johnny Sexton has passed Ronan O’Gara to become Ireland’s all-time leading points scorer in international rugby.

The 38-year-old fly half went past his predecessor in the Irish number ten shirt during Ireland’s Rugby World Cup game against Tonga in Nantes.

Sexton began the game nine points short of O’Gara’s tally of 1,083.

Having opened the scoring with a penalty, Sexton converted Tadhg Beirne’s try before adding two more from the tee after Caelan Doris was the beneficiary of a powerful maul.

Half-time! Ireland 31-13 Tonga

21:01 , Mike Jones

That added time try with give Tonga a bit of hope that they can get themselves back into the match. A quick try after the break for them will be a big deal.

There’s lots left to do in this one yet.

TRY! Ireland 31-13 Tonga, (Vaea Fifita, 48 minutes)

21:00 , Mike Jones

A scrum reset is the break that Tonga need as the ball comes out to Vaea Fifita. He blitzes in between Johnny Sexton and Caelan Doris and grounds the ball over the line.

Tonga have their first try.

Ireland 31-6 Tonga, 44 minutes

20:58 , Mike Jones

There’s plenty of added time here as Tonga are determined to get over for a try. Ireland are a man down but four penalties in a row keep Tonga’s hopes alive as the ball remains in play.

Ireland’s defence is holding firm for now.

TRY! Ireland 31-6 Tonga, (Johnny Sexton, 38 minutes)

20:52 , Mike Jones

Johnny Sexton breaks Ronan O’Gara’s record as Ireland’s highest points scorer! He breaks the Tonga line and sprints under the sticks to score their fourth try of the first half.

He then converts to add to his tally and Ireland have already secured their bonus point.

Ireland 24-6 Tonga, 36 minutes

20:49 , Mike Jones

Space opens up in front of a maul for Ronan Kelleher who drives towards the line. It looks as though he’s grounded the ball but the referee is well positioned and sees that Tonga managed to hold him up at the last moment.

TRY! Ireland 24-6 Tonga, (Mack Hansen, 33 minutes)

20:44 , Mike Jones

Wonderful run from Mack Hansen. Ireland keep the ball close in the middle of their line and draw in the Tonga defenders. A flurry of passes send the ball out to Hansen on the wing but he still has plenty of work to do.

He cuts inside of three defenders taking them out of the equation before shimming past a fourth and diving for the line to give Ireland a third try of the night.

Sexton converts.

TRY! Ireland 17-6 Tonga, (Caelan Doris, 27 minutes)

20:41 , Mike Jones

Ireland win themselves a lineout deep in Tonga’s half and decide that a driving maul is the best method of attack. They’re right as the ball is passed back to Caelan Doris who sticks to the back of the drive before lunging for the line.

Johnny Sexton pumps over the conversion. Ireland are starting to tick now.

PENALTY! Ireland 10-6 Tonga, (William Havili, 24 minutes)

20:35 , Mike Jones

That is very impressive.

Tonga respond immediately by winning a penalty out wide on the right wing. They decide to kick for goal again but William Havili is miles away with a tight angle to hit.

That doesn’t faze the fly-half who whips the ball through the middle of the posts to keep Tonga within touching distance of Ireland.

TRY! Ireland 10-3 Tonga (Tadhg Beirne, 21 minutes)

20:31 , Mike Jones

From the ruck the ball comes out to Johnny Sexton who pings the ball back inside for Caelan Doris to burst through the Tonga line. He offloads the ball to Tadhg Beirne who blazes up the pitch and dives into the try zone.

Sexton boots over for the conversion and Ireland are ahead once more.

Ireland 3-3 Tonga, 18 minutes

20:26 , Mike Jones

No try! Ireland thought they were in. A kick is up the pitch is spilled by the Tonga full-back before Mack Hansen scoops up the ball. He doesn’t collect it cleanly though and knocks on himself before continuing the move.

The Irish work it over to the right and score but their joy is shortlived as Hansen’s knock on is flagged immediately. Scrum to Ireland for Tonga’s initial knock on.

PENALTY! Ireland 3-3 Tonga, (William Havili, 16 minutes)

20:23 , Mike Jones

Tonga are going to kick for goal from a long, long way out to try and draw this match level. Fly-half, William Havili, is the chosen kicker and he bombs it right between the sticks.

Wonderful kick. There’s a game on now in Nantes.

Ireland 3-0 Tonga, 13 minutes

20:19 , Mike Jones

Ireland work their way over to the left side of the pitch and give the ball to Johnny Sexton. He releases the ball to James Lowe on the left wing but he’s stopped in his tracks.

There aren’t enough Irish bodies around to get into the ruck and Tonga take control of the ball before winning themselves another penalty.

Ireland 3-0 Tonga, 9 minutes

20:13 , Mike Jones

A solid run from Salesi Piutau sees him stopped in his track by James Ryan who hits him with a wrapping tackle around the waist. Tonga put the ball out of play but recover it quickly and target the Irish 22 with a booming kick down the field.

It doesn’t quite reach the line before heading into touch.

PENALTY! Ireland 3-0 Tonga (Johnny Sexton, 7 minutes)

20:10 , Mike Jones

Ireland wisely elect to kick from the penalty and Johnny Sexton steps up to the ball. He’s tight on the kick clock but smokes it down the middle.

Tonga are asking whether he went over time but the referee calmly explains that he didn’t as a hooter would have sounded. Ireland move into the lead.

Ireland 0-0 Tonga, 4 minutes

20:08 , Mike Jones

Tadhg Beirne wins the lineout but Tonga recover possession in the following ruck and look to move it wide. A forward pass stops them in their tracks.

Ireland then push up the pitch and win a penalty.

Kick off! Ireland 0-0 Tonga

20:04 , Mike Jones

Tonga, playing their first match of the 2023 World Cup, kick off the game and chase after the ball making their forward line known to Ireland immediately with a couple of heavy hits.

Ireland vs Tonga

19:57 , Mike Jones

The national anthems are played just ahead of kick off in Nantes. Tonga will be stubborn opponents but they’re coming up against the No. 1 side in the world and Ireland have named a strong line-up.

This won’t be an easy task for the Pacific Islanders.

Ireland vs Tonga

19:53 , Mike Jones

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, speaking to ITV: “The game is important to us. It is a completely different type of game compared to last week.

“We’re respecting the opposition because of the quality that is there, as a collective and individuals and coaching staff.

“We know they are a big side, not just big but a physical side who can play the game,. They have a very good set piece and good maul. They want to hit in defence so we need to move them about a bit.”

Ireland vs Tonga line-ups

19:48 , Mike Jones

Ireland XV: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Ryan Baird, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Robbie Henshaw

Tonga XV: 15-Salesi Piutau, 14-Afusipa Taumoepeau, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Pita Ahki, 11-Solomone Kata, 10-William Havili, 9-Augustine Pulu,1-Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, 2-Paula Ngauamo, 3-Ben Tameifuna, 4-Sam Lousi, 5-Halaleva Fifita, 6-Tanginoa Halaifonua, 7-Sione Talitui, 8-Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: 16-Sam Moli, 17-Tau Koloamatangi, 18-Sosefo Apikotoa, 19-Semisi Paea, 20-Solomone Funaki, 21-Sione Vailanu, 22-Sonatane Takulua, 23-Fine Inisi

Ireland vs Tonga team news

19:42 , Mike Jones

Andy Farrell makes just four changes to the XV that defeated Romania last time out. Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is back in training after picking up a foot injury in the build-up to the World Cup along with Dave Kilcoyne and Robbie Henshaw who both had respective hamstring concerns. Jack Conan remains out with a foot issue.

Tonga have bolstered their side with former All Blacks such as Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, George Moala and Malakai Fekitoa converting their allegiance thanks to World Rugby’s new eligibility laws. They are without injured duo Israel Folau and Telusa Veainu for the duration of the tournament while George Moala is suspended for the first three games after a dangerous tip-tackle in the warm-up match versus Canada.

Ireland vs Tonga talking points

19:36 , Mike Jones

The heat is on

Ireland will welcome a significant reduction in temperature following the scorching conditions endured at Stade de Bordeaux.

Farrell’s players defied heat of 36 degrees Celsius to run in 12 tries against Romania, while it was again uncomfortably warm on Friday afternoon when they trained at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The forecast for Saturday’s 9pm kick-off local time is a more manageable 22 degrees, with light winds, clear skies and a low chance of precipitation following possible thundery showers earlier in the day.

That said, humidity is expected to be high and will add to the intensity as Ireland once again bid to deliver under pressure.

Ireland vs Tonga talking points

19:29 , Mike Jones

Tough start for Tonga

Tonga have been drawn in the tournament’s trickiest pool, with the world’s top-ranked nation up first. Toutai Kefu’s side, who had a weekend off in round one, are well aware of their underdog status.

“We’re not delusional to the challenge we face,” said assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal. Yet the ranks of the Pacific islanders have been significantly bolstered thanks to a change of international eligibility rules.

Former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, a World Cup winner in 2015, Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu and Vaea Fifita are among their starting XV.

Bleyendaal anticipates a physical encounter. “We’re here to really fire some shots,” said the former Munster player.

Ireland vs Tonga talking points

19:22 , Mike Jones

Avoiding deja vu

Ireland require little reminder of the risks of underestimating weaker opposition at the World Cup. With influential fly-half Sexton rested, they were stunned by hosts Japan under Joe Schmidt in 2019, which ultimately led to a quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand.

Farrell was assistant to Schmidt back then. But he insists the upset in Shizuoka has not influenced his strong selection.

Ireland only need to look back to Thursday evening, when a second-string France side survived a major scare against Uruguay, for further evidence of the dangers posed by emerging nations.

Ireland vs Tonga talking points

19:15 , Mike Jones

Sexton seeking more history

Johnny Sexton returned with a bang in Bordeaux. His first competitive outing in almost six months following injury and suspension included two tries as part of a 24-point haul.

The impressive return propelled him above Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s leading World Cup points scorer (102) on the day he became his country’s oldest international.

Further history beckons for the 38-year-old in Nantes. He needs just 10 more points to surpass O’Gara as Ireland’s outright record points scorer.

Captain Sexton, who will retire after the tournament, is not contemplating personal glory. “It will be a very special moment individually but no-one else will really care,” he said.

Ireland vs Tonga talking points

19:08 , Mike Jones

Strong selection

With the formidable Springboks looming large, there were suggestions head coach Andy Farrell may make sweeping changes to his starting line-up.

But the Englishman has resisted temptation and gone almost full strength. Only sidelined hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are missing from arguably his preferred XV.

Farrell made clear he wishes to prioritise the immediate challenge rather than become preoccupied by potential injury setbacks and the forthcoming threat of the reigning world champions. Some fans and pundits disagree with that logic.

Only time will tell if it is the correct call.

Portugal thrill to give Wales a scare and show why rugby must broaden the borders

19:02 , Mike Jones

Minnows no more. If there is one thing that is abundantly clear about this Rugby World Cup, it is that the less established nations are here to play. For much of this encounter Portugal bounced around the Stade de Nice like free electrons, all energy, ideas and attacking ambition. It took until 83 minutes had elapsed for Taulupe Faletau to force his way through for a bonus point score as Wales just about escaped with a full five points.

After Uruguay gave France an almighty fright in Lille on Thursday night, Portugal here did likewise to a much-changed Welsh side. Gone most certainly, are the days of smaller nations turning up hoping to avoid a cricket score, of misjudged howls about player safety and of five points being pre-written in. Uruguay, Chile and Portugal, to name just three, may lack the up-front muscle to match their opponents, but have a clutch of backline dancers each that have relished the chance to strut their stuff across these opening days of the most competitive World Cup yet.

It must be noted, too, that so many of these nations are developing despite sometimes erratic schedules, and with limited opportunities, if any at all, against the world’s top ten. How World Rugby must now provide these more consistently to support and sustain a sport that needs to broaden its borders. A proposed global league is on the way but that would lock the have nots out - the breadth and depth of talent readily apparent in this opening week needs to be better celebrated.

Portugal thrill to give Wales a scare and show why rugby must broaden the borders

Ireland vs Tonga

18:54 , Mike Jones

The report for Wales’ victory over Portugal is on it’s way as is more reaction but we’re also going to build-up to Ireland’s clash with Tonga that kicks off at 8pm.

Full-time! Wales 28-8 Portugal

18:45 , Mike Jones

Word has come through that Vincent Pinto’s yellow card has been upgraded to a red for dangerous play. He did catch Josh Adams right on the top of his left eye so it wasn’t safe.

He’s going to be a big miss for Portugal going forward. Wales will be happy though they managed to get the job done and secure a bonus point.

TRY! Wales 28-8 Portugal (Taulupe Faletau, 83 minutes)

18:42 , Mike Jones

Wales’ final chance for a bonus comes after a late penalty from Portugal. They feed it into a scrum and work the ball across to Taulupe Faletau who forces himself over the line!

Wales have their bonus point!

Wales 21-8 Portugal

18:36 , Mike Jones

Vincent Pinto is sent to the sin bin! He leaps up to catch an aerial ball and as he drops his right leg trails behind and catches Josh Adams on the forehead.

The officials see that as a yellow card offence and it’s been referred to the TMO bunker. There’s not enough time left in the match to see if Pinto’s ‘kick’ will be upgraded to a red.

That decision will come after the final whistle.

NO TRY! Wales 21-8 Portugal, 76 minutes

18:33 , Mike Jones

The try and conversion have been ruled out for an obstruction in the build-up as Rees Zammit collected the ball. That also means Wales don’t have a bonus point for scoring a fourth try.

There’s still four minutes or so for them to get one.

TRY! Wales 28-8 Portugal (Gareth Davies, 75 minutes)

18:32 , Mike Jones

Wales drop the ball in the middle of the pitch but Louis Rees Zammit is the first to react. He scoops it up and drives throught the gap before sprinting towards the posts.

Just as he’s about to get tackled, Rees Zammit offloads and Gareth Davies dives over the line. Leigh Halfpenny then converts but the officials aren’t happy.

They’re taking another look at this.

Wales 21-8 Portugal, 73 minutes

18:30 , Mike Jones

Mason Grady takes out a man without the ball and Portugal’s penalty results in them pinging the ball into Wales’ half. The chance of a bonus point is slipping away from Wales as Portugal target another try of their own.

Wales 21-8 Portugal, 70 minutes

18:27 , Mike Jones

Wales are starting to relax.

There’s 10 minutes or so left in the game and they’re pushing on for a bonus point. Portugal don’t seem like they’ll be able to close the gap so Warren Gatland’s side will give it their all in the final few minutes.

Wales 21-8 Portugal, 66 minutes

18:20 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice:

"A huge roar as Nicolas Martins crossed in the corner, a nifty lineout move beautifully executed. Mike Tadjer, 34 and making a World Cup debut after 12 years of representing the country of his father, celebrated with a mighty, mighty punch of the air"

TRY! Wales 21-8 Portugal, (Nicolas Martins, 63 minutes)

18:19 , Mike Jones

Incredible try from Portugal!

The lineout is caught at the peak of the lift before the ball is immediately offloaded to Nicolas Martins. Wales are asleep and Martins nips through the gap at the front of the lineout before diving over the line.

The conversion is missed but Portugal celebrate that fantastic move and rightly so.

Wales 21-3 Portugal, 61 minutes

18:15 , Mike Jones

Portugal look fluid with the ball in hand and that is exemplified by replacement Raffaele Storti. He twists and weaves out of a couple of tackles before getting brough down 10 metres or so away from the Welsh try line.

A knock on and an offside award Portugal a penalty and they decide to run it. They want a try.

TRY! Wales 21-3 Portugal (Jac Morgan, 56 minutes)

18:10 , Mike Jones

This try is very similar to Wales’ second one. They inch closer and closer to the line before Jac Morgan drives over and Leigh Halfpenny completes the conversion.

The sting is eking away from Portugal who have a big mountain to climb now.

Wales 14-3 Portugal, 53 minutes

18:08 , Mike Jones

Portugal have been given an all round warning, first for collapsing the scrum and then for not allowing Williams to release the ball. They’re under pressure from Wales who are determined to get a third try with this attack.

From the next scrum, Wales run left with Tomos Williams carrying the ball. He looks for the offload but isbrough down before he can pass.

Wales 14-3 Portugal, 53 minutes

18:06 , Mike Jones

Wales try to get the ball on the outside after flinging the ball over to Johnny Williams. He’s brought down illegally and Portugal have to deal with a Welsh scrum right near their own try line.

Wales 14-3 Portugal, 50 minutes

18:01 , Mike Jones

Wales need to play smart. They need to keep hold of the ball, wear Portugal down and slowly force their way up the pitch. Instead the game is very open with mistakes happening on both sides.

Portugal win a penalty but Samuel Marques pushes it too wide and the lead remains 11 points.

Wales 14-3 Portugal, 44 minutes

17:56 , Mike Jones

Gareth Anscombe boots the ball into touch for a lineout after Wales in a penalty in a decent position. Nicolas Martins intercepts the ball in the lineout though and boot it away to ease a bit of the pressure.

They recover the ball and Wales have wasted a decent opportunity to press their advantage.

Second half! Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:51 , Mike Jones

Dewi Lake’s side get the second half started in Nice. Neither head coach has made any changes at the break so everything is as we were.

Can Wales dominate or will Portugal fight back over the next 40 minutes?

HT Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:49 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

17:42 , Mike Jones

"A superb 40 minutes of rugby. Portugal's attacking ambition has been increasingly married with an intelligent kicking game, and they will probably feel a little unfortunate to go in 11 points down.

“The concession of that Dewi Lake try will frustrate them, though - the Wales captain bundled between the bodies a little bit too easily."

Half-time! Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:39 , Mike Jones

That second try has given Wales a bit of a cushion but they know they’ve got a game on their hands here. Portugal have been solid and aggressive.

There’s a big second half coming up.

TRY! Wales 14-3 Portugal, (Dewi Lake, 42 minutes)

17:35 , Mike Jones

Wales think they’ve got a penalty right at the end of the half have a try disallowed.

A couple of mistakes in the build-up from Portugal though allow the Welsh a second attempt and captain Dewi Lake drives over the line to ease the pressure on Warren Gatland’s men.

PENALTY! Wales 7-3 Portugal (Samuel Marques, 37 minutes)

17:30 , Mike Jones

Portugal attempt a drop goal and miss knowing they’ve got themselves a penalty advantage. They decide to kick now and Samuel Marques doesn’t miss this time.

Portugal are on the board.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 33 minutes

17:26 , Mike Jones

Johnny Williams has been sin binned for playing the ball on the ground. It’s a silly mistake from the Welshman and it’s put his team under pressure with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 25 minutes

17:17 , Mike Jones

Nuno Sousa Guedes is challenged in the air for the ball and wins Portugal a penalty. They decide to kick it into touch for a lineout and attempt to drive a maul towards the try line.

Wales hold firm though and force the ball out into touch.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 21 minutes

17:10 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice:

"This is a cracking contest. There are a significant number of Portugal fans in, chanting their country's name with gusto and getting the neutrals to join in.

“And why not? Patrice Lagisquett's side are showing intent to play from anywhere, with Nuno Sousa Guedes a charmer with his snaking hips and Samuel Marques making everything tick.

“Plenty of water taken on at the break - it's been pretty breathless stuff so far."

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 20 minutes

17:08 , Mike Jones

Halfway through this first half and Wales are in a real battle here. They try to push through for another try but lose the ball and Portugal counter.

An offload comes across to Jeronimo Portela but he’s dragged back by Tomos Williams who gives away a penalty.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 16 minutes

17:06 , Mike Jones

Crazy good defending! The game opens up with Portugal in possession and Nicolas Martins spies a gap in Wales’ line. He bursts through it and looks to have a clear run at the try line.

Taulupe Faletau puts on the burners and charges across the pitch before dragging Martins to the floor as the last line of defence. Wales then keep Portugal at bay and boot the ball to the other side of the pitch.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 12 minutes

17:00 , Mike Jones

Lees Zammit kicks the ball up the field and Wales track it down brilliantly. The Portugal fly half, Jeronimo Portela, scuffs his return kick and finds touch leaving Warren Gatland’s men with some decent field position.

Can they make use of it?

TRY! Wales 7-0 Portugal (Louis Rees Zammit, 9 minutes)

16:58 , Mike Jones

What a lovely try this is from Wales.

From the ruck they fling the ball quickly out to the right wing where it comes to Jac Morgan. He holds it up to draw in a tackle before offloading to Louis Rees Zammit right on the touchline.

A dainty little kick from the winger gets him behind the Portugal line and he goes over for the opening try! Leigh Halfpenny converts without much trouble.

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 7 minutes

16:54 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de Nice: "A bright start from Portugal, holding their width well defensively and then showing some creativity and continuity in attack.

“That's a poor miss from Samuel Marques, though - the French-based scrum half is usually solid from the tee"

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 4 minutes

16:52 , Mike Jones

Johnny Williams gives away a penalty for tackling from an offside position and Portugal can’t make use of their advantage so they’re going to kick for three points.

Samuel Marques is the kicker but he pings the ball into the outside of the right post and the scores remain level!

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 3 minutes

16:50 , Mike Jones

Wales start the match strongly. Driving into the Portugal line and working the ball quickly to both sides of the pitch. After 10 phases they give away a penalty for not releasing and the Portuguese boot the ball inside the Welsh 22.

Warren Gatland’s side need to defend well here.

Kick off! Wales vs Portgual

16:47 , Mike Jones

Wales have made a whole bunch of changes to the starting XV - though Jac Morgan is back in due to an injury to Tommy Reffell - yet they should be strong enough to defeat Portugal in Nice this afternoon.

Warren Gatland’s men will be aiming for the bonus point for tries scored but their main focus is to win the game first and foremost.

Portugal get the match started.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

16:42 , Mike Jones

"A late change for Wales - Tommy Reffell hurt himself in the warm-up, with Jac Morgan called in to the starting side at the last moment."

Wales vs Portugal

16:33 , Mike Jones

The Welsh fans are ready to go in Nice. Kick off for this one is a touch under quarter of an hour away now.

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

16:25 , Mike Jones

"Plenty of rain a little bit earlier today in Nice, but the sun is now out and the weather set fair with kick off approaching.

“Wales are working through a few backline moves, Gareth Anscombe pulling the strings and testing out that troublesome thumb that ruled him out of the warm-up games.

“A Wales win feels a certainty, but this a fun Portuguese side - can they give Warren Gatland's men a bit of a fright?"

Rugby World Cup: Wales vs Portugal

12:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates from Wales vs Portugal today.