Is Ireland vs Scotland on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Ireland and Scotland’s final Rugby World Cup pool match takes place on Saturday evening, with Scotland needing to win the match and deny the world No 1 side bonus points if they hope to progress to the quarter-finals.

Pool B currently sees South Africa top on 15 points, having played all four of their games, Ireland second on 14 points after three matches and Scotland third on 10 points after three matches.

The only way that the Springboks can go out of the tournament is if Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and by a margin of 21 points or more, with Andy Farrell’s side taking a try bonus point – Scotland would then top the pool on points difference, with the Six Nations grand slam winners joining them in the last eight due to their win over South Africa. It could leave a scenario where Ireland actively need Scotland to score a late try to progress. In a hypothetical situation where Ireland have already scored four tries but find themselves down by 17 points in the final moments, a Scotland try to boost their point difference would be far more beneficial than an Ireland score.

Ireland will top Pool B provided they win their final fixture, while the most straightforward route to qualification for the Scots is to win with a bonus point whilst denying their opponents anything. A non-bonus point win would also be sufficient provided the Irish do not finish within seven points.

When is Ireland vs Scotland?

Ireland vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8pm BST, 9pm local time on Saturday 7th October at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

Team news

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will win his 100th cap after being named in the back row, while coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat South Africa in Paris two weeks ago – Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.

Irish record points-scorer Johnny Sexton will once again start at fly half with Jamison Gibson-Park preferred to Conor Murray at scrum half and forward Jack Conan is in with a chance of making his first World Cup appearance after being named on the bench. Robbie Henshaw’s World Cup is in doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Gregor Townsend has opted for Ali Price at scrum half, with regular first-choice nine Ben White dropping out of the squad entirely. Otherwise, it’s a settled scottish squad, with the back row trio of Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey starting again.

The three have extra back-up on the bench, though, with Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie two of six forward replacements included in the matchday 23. That means that there is no place for Hamish Watson despite an impressive showing against Romania. Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, wins his 50th cap.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson; 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier; 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain); 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ali Price, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Luke Crosbie; 22 George Horne, 23 Ollie Smith.

Prediction

Ireland should be too strong for Scotland and will seal top spot in Pool B, avoiding a confusing, ‘get your calculators out’ finish to the pool. Ireland 32-17 Scotland