Ireland vs Russia: Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off tomorrow, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Ireland have little margin for error after losing to Japan - Sportsfile

What is it?

It is Ireland's penultimate pool game as they look to respond to their shock defeat against hosts Japan.

When is it?

Tomorrow - Thursday, October 3.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets under way in Kobe at 11.15am.

What TV channel is it on?

There is live coverage on ITV1. Alternatively you can bookmark this page and return on matchday to follow all the action with our dedicated live blog.

What is the team news?

Jonny Sexton is expected to return at fly half after a knock kept him out against Japan but Joe Schmidt is likely to ring the changes elsewhere. Garry Ringrose, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony are the only players likely to retain their placed while Jordi Murphy will replace Jack Conan?

What are the results so far?

Ireland:

Ireland 27 Scotland 3, Yokohama

Japan 19 Ireland 12, Shizuoka

Russia:

Japan 30 Russia 10, Tokyo

Russia 9 Samoa 34, Kumagaya

What are the remaining fixtures?

Ireland v Samoa, Fukuoka, Saturday October 12

Scotland v Russia, Shizuoka, Wednesday October 9

What are the permutations?

Two bonus points win will assure Ireland of a place in the quarter-finals despite their debacle against Japan. If teams finish level on points then head-to-head decided qualification, good news for Ireland if the finish level with Scotland but less so if they finish level with Japan.

What are the odds?

Ireland 1/500

Russia 50/1

Draw 100/1

What is our prediction?

We think a refreshed Ireland team will have far too much for Russia who will almost certainly finish rock bottom of Pool A. There is no room for more slip-ups after their defeat against Japan which should sharpen minds so we predict a victory by a margin of more than 40 points.