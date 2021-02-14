Is Ireland vs France on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture
It’s been a tremendous weekend of Six Nations rugby with England inflicting a predictably commanding beating on Italy to respond to their defeat last week, while Wales stormed back to upset a resurgent Scotland at Murrayfield in a thriller.
Now the attention turns to the favourites, who put in an equally dominant performance to open their account by hammering the Azzurri 50-10, including seven tries in the process.
Ireland will want to prove their worth after falling short against the Welsh in their opener, though Fabien Galthie has sounded a warning to France’s rivals by claiming there is “significant room for improvement”.
“You just have to look at the results. We have won eight out of 10 matches,” he told a pre-match press conference,” he said. “In Scotland, we lost following a red card and in London we lost in extra-time. We will continue to make progress in many areas and we have significant room for improvement.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
The fixture takes place at the Aviva Stadium today: Sunday, 14 February.
What time does it start?
Kick-off is at 3pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK, coverage begins at 2:15pm GMT.
Can I stream it online?
Yes, via the ITV Hub app and the ITV website here.
Teams
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); B Burns (Ulster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster, capt), R Ruddock (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), E Byrne (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), W Connors (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster).
France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), A Jelonch (Castres), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).
Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), H Kolingar (Racing 92), U Atonio (La Rochelle), R Taofifenua (Toulon), D Cretin (Lyon), B Serin (Toulon), A Bouthier (Montpellier), T Thomas (Racing 92).
Odds
Ireland to win: 9/5
Draw: 18/1
France to win: 1/2
Ireland (+5) - EVENS
Draw - 16/1
France (-5) - EVENS
