Ireland vs France LIVE: Six Nations latest score and updates from fixture today

Ireland host France in the final Six Nations match of the weekend, which has already delivered plenty of thrills and spills as England rebounded to inflict another heavy loss on Italy, while the game of the day came at Murrayfield where Wales upset Scotland with a storming comeback.

France are the favourites for this year’s tournament, but after hammering Italy in their opener, Ireland present their first significant test, while Andy Farrell’s side were upset in a closely-fought contest with Wales, meaning the visit of Les Bleus will provide a wonderful opportunity to solidify their credentials.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has pinpointed Les Bleus as the perfect example for his emerging squad, underlining the test should excite his group: “I suppose to get to be those experienced players they have to deal with situations like this,” Farrell said of his stand-in half-backs Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson-Park. “That’s the challenge of international rugby. If you want a long and fruitful international career, these are the games that you want to be involved in.

“Those young lads that have come into the French side have taken their chance and now they are becoming more experienced as they go. We’re playing at home and we love playing at home, and there’s no better opponent really than the team you guys (the media) are tipping as favourites. Why would we not get excited about that? They are raring to go, every single one of them that has been selected.”

Follow live updates from the Aviva in Dublin in what promises to be a wonderful game of rugby.

