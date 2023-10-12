Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: when is it, how to watch

New Zealand winger Mark Telea has been dropped after he breached team protocol - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Ireland defeated Scotland 34-16 in their final pool game to confirm progress to the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup – and send Gregor Townsend’s men home.

New Zealand, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight with three consecutive victories, following their opening-game defeat by France.

Ireland are seeking to secure a maiden World Cup semi-final by stretching their winning run to 18 Tests, which would equal the tier-one record shared by New Zealand and England.

New Zealand have dropped star winger Mark Telea after he breached team protocol. Read more here.

When is it?

Ireland will take on New Zealand (the All Blacks) in their quarter-final on Saturday, October 14. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST, 9pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade de France, Saint Denis

Capacity: 80,023

The Stade de France, just outside of Paris - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

This stadium was built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since, as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on February 7, 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

What is the latest New Zealand news?

By Daniel Schofield

New Zealand have dropped Mark Telea for their quarter-final match against Ireland after the wing breached team protocol.

Telea is understood to have broken a team curfew and will be replaced by powerhouse back Leicester Fainga’anuku, who scored a hat-trick against Uruguay. Prop Ethan de Groot also returns following his two-match suspension.

Alongside Will Jordan, Telea had established himself as one of the All Blacks’ star wingers and scored two tries in their opening round 27-13 defeat by France. Yet head coach Ian Foster said there can be no mitigation for breaking team rules, even if Telea ranks as one of their most dangerous attacking weapons.

“He breached the protocol, nothing major but enough to keep him out of selection for the week,” Foster said, “We still love him. He has trained well. It happens.”

Foster insisted that Telea’s axing demonstrated the strength of New Zealand’s collective ethics. “We believe in what we stand for and that speaks volumes for the team that we make that sort of decision in this sort of week,” he said. “We have dealt with it as a team and have moved on.”

New Zealand come into the match as slight underdogs having lost four of their last six matches with Ireland. However, Foster remains confident that the All Blacks are where they need to be.

“We have huge respect for Ireland, who are No 1 in the world for a reason,” he said. “We are excited by the opportunity we have in front of us and expect to be tested in many ways. That is what World Cups are about.”

What is the latest Ireland team news?

Mack Hansen has been included in an unchanged Ireland starting XV to face the All Blacks. Connacht wing Hansen sat out training this week but has seemingly overcome the calf issue suffered in last weekend’s 36-14 victory over Scotland.

Lock James Ryan, who sustained a hand injury against the Scots following his introduction as a replacement, and centre Stuart McCloskey drop out of Andy Farrell’s matchday 23.

Second-row Joe McCarthy – the youngest member of Ireland’s 33-man squad at 22 – and versatile back Jimmy O’Brien, the only player yet to feature in France, have been added to the bench.

Wing James Lowe has been selected to face the country of his birth after overcoming the eye problem he sustained in Ireland’s final Pool B fixture.

Fellow native Kiwis Jamison Gibson-Park and Bundee Aki will also take on the All Blacks at Stade de France. But centre Robbie Henshaw and wing Keith Earls, who have been troubled by hamstring issues, will once again be absent.

Ireland XV: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster).

Who is the referee?

Wayne Barnes (England). This is a record fourth quarter-final for Barnes, moving clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. The Ireland v New Zealand quarter-final match will be on ITV 1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

Ireland’s Pool B results

New Zealand’s Pool A results

Best of the latest odds

France: 3/1

Ireland: 3/1

South Africa: 7/2

New Zealand: 4/1

England: 14/1

Wales: 25/1

Argentina: 50/1

Fiji: 80/1

