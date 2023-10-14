Ireland v New Zealand live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Ireland are put through their paces at Stade de France on the eve of tonight’s quarter-final showdown with New Zealand - Getty Images/Franck Fife

Team news

Ireland have wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe available, despite going off during last week’s 36-14 win over the Scotland. They both start in an unchanged line-up.

Hansen has overcome a calf problem while Lowe has recovered from an eye injury. Lock James Ryan misses out with a hand injury. There are two changes on the Ireland bench with Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien called in, as Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are unavailable.

Mark Telea has been dropped by New Zealand after breaking team protocol. They make six changes from the one that began the 73-0 win over Uruguay.

Ethan de Groot, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden, are all recalled.

Sam Cane captains the side and will be bidding to avoid becoming the first All Blacks captain to lose three Tests to the Irish.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

Can Ireland break their World Cup quarter-final hoodoo?

That is the question on everyone’s lips. Ireland have not only never won the Rugby World Cup, they have never passed the quarter-final stage. Ranked number one in the world, this represents arguably their best opportunity ever to win the World Cup. Will they be able to handle the pressure of being favourites and the expectation?

For one of the first times in their entire history, New Zealand probably head into this game as underdogs. The three-time champions, a side that had not lost in the group stages at the World Cup ever until this year. New territory for New Zealand, will that benefit them or do they enjoy being the favourite?

Ireland have had great support throughout the tournament so far and you can be sure the Stade de France will be jam-packed with the travelling Irish tonight. Ahead of tonight’s quarter-final, Ireland number eight Caelan Doris, who has been involved in every game for them this year, was reflecting on the magnitude of the game.

“I think in these big weeks, you draw on some of the emotion and the pride.

“Talking to a few friends back home in Mayo and seeing how they are behind us and how so many people in the country are behind us.

“You can feel that over here, you can definitely get a sense of it. That is a motivation for us, to continue to inspire them and do them proud and knowing that so many of them are coming over.

“Sometimes you can almost get too emotional but then you bring yourself back into process-focused, detail-focused, going through how we’re going to get to the next step. It’s a balance of both in these big weeks.”

These two sides met at the same stage in Japan four years ago. That night, New Zealand swatted Ireland aside with a dominant 46-14 victory to continue Ireland’s woes at the quarter-final stage.

One added dynamic to tonight’s game is the role of Joe Schmidt. He led Ireland for six years, departing after that heavy defeat to New Zealand in 2019. He is now on the New Zealand coaching staff, plotting Ireland’s downfall.