Ireland v New Zealand LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates as All Blacks drop Mark Telea

Ireland aim to progress from a Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever as they face New Zealand in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s men won all four of their pool fixtures and comfortably topped the group, knocking Scotland out of the tournament in the process. They have won five of their last eight Test matches against the All Blacks but the two sides have only previously met twice at the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in 2019 and 1995, with the All Blacks winning both.

New Zealand have won eight of the nine quarter-finals they have played, with that sole loss being to France in 2007. They lost a pool-stage match for the first time ever at the start of this tournament when they were defeated by hosts France in the opening match, in contrast to Ireland who are currently on a 17-match winning run.

Ireland vs New Zealand live

Ireland take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Kick off is at 8pm BST at the Stade de France in Paris with coverage on ITV 1

Andy Farrell names an unchanged XV from Irish team that beat Scotland

Talking points: Banishing the quarter-final curse

18:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland have topped the world rankings for 15 months and are favourites for the mouth-watering Stade de France showdown. Yet the Irish have never won a World Cup knockout match. Seven times previously they have reached the last eight of the tournament and seven times they have been sent home. The last of those early exits came at the hands of the All Blacks four years ago. Ireland have improved markedly since then and have far greater mental resolve. Farrell’s in-form side will equal the record for consecutive Test wins by a tier one nation (18) by banishing the quarter-final curse. However, standing in their way is one of the toughest challenges in world rugby.

Dan Sheehan keen to avoid being affected by hype of Ireland-New Zealand clash

17:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan plans to ignore the hype and treat Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand like any other Test match.

Andy Farrell’s men will make history as the first Irish team to progress to the last four of the tournament by downing the three-time champions in Paris.

Ireland’s previous World Cup failures are well documented but Sheehan is among the younger generation of players unburdened by the baggage.

The self-confident 25-year-old feels there is a stronger mentality among the class of 2023 and will not become distracted by the media fanfare surrounding a titanic Stade de France showdown.

Full story:

Dan Sheehan keen to avoid being affected by hype of Ireland-New Zealand clash

All Blacks credit ‘awesome’ Schmidt

17:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand’s players have also lauded Schmidt for his part in reviving the All Blacks after that test series loss to Ireland last year, which almost cost Foster his job.

Richie Mo’unga joked on Thursday, however, that Schmidt’s passion for the minutiae of the game made him a man to avoid at times.

“You get caught in the hallways talking code with him and you could be there a fair while. You’ve got to just turn your head the other way sometimes, try and avoid that,” the fly-half said.

“Nah, he’s awesome, the different perspective of footy he has. I would say that perspective is real basic, and the things that make a team tick really well.

“He really wants to see the best of his footy players and see them unlock their potential, which I find the coolest thing about him.”

Ireland detect Schmidt influence on All Blacks attack

17:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland think they have detected the hand of former coach Joe Schmidt in the resurgent form of the All Blacks as they analysed their opponents ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final, skills coach Mike Catt said on Friday.

Schmidt was coach of Ireland from 2013 until 2019, leading them to their first win over the All Blacks in 111 years of trying in 2016 and to the quarter-finals of the last World Cup.

He returned to his native New Zealand last year, taking over as attack coach under Ian Foster after the All Blacks lost a home test series to the Irish for the first time.

“It seems it’s back to the All Blacks of old really, exceptionally dangerous with ball in hand,” Catt, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said when asked what he expected from New Zealand on Saturday.

“I think Joe’s definitely brought a physicality to the breakdown and with their ball carrying. That was something that Joe was massively passionate about with Ireland as well. “Especially in the wide breakdowns, these guys are big guys and they put a lot of pressure in those areas. So it’s making sure that we match them physically while being technically good in the same breath.”

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who played under Schmidt for the best part of a decade with Leinster and Ireland, said the 58-year-old’s legacy in the Irish set-up was “massive” and his influence on the All Blacks obvious.

“I see evidence of Joe’s coaching through the team,” Sexton said on Wednesday. “Joe’s done a great job over the last 12 months, they’ve made big strides.”

Mack Hansen fit to start against New Zealand

17:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mack Hansen took part in Ireland’s captain’s run in the French capital on Friday morning after sitting out training earlier in the week due to a calf issue sustained against the Scots.

Catt insists the Australia-born wing, whose right leg was heavily strapped, is fit and ready to start, while James Ryan (wrist) and Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) could return to contention at the semi-final stage.

Ireland are favourites for what is expected to be a tight and tense affair against the All Blacks.

Catt says the team have contemplated the prospect of extra-time, which could be followed by 10 minutes of sudden death, and joked that a handful of forwards would be selected in the unlikely event of a kicking competition.

“We have spoken about it,” he said. “The players know who they are: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne! They’ve definitely put in an extra couple hours of kicking!

“It’s one of those that players are aware of it. It’s a long way to get to that situation. You’d like to think in the golden point (sudden death) in 10 minutes one side would take their opportunity and take points.

“The players who are on the pitch know who they are and fingers crossed we put them through the middle.”

Ireland deny ‘spygate’ accusations

17:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland have won three of four meetings with New Zealand during the reign of head coach Andy Farrell, including last summer’s historic 2-1 tour success.

However, the Irish were thrashed 46-14 by the All Blacks at the same stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

With plenty on the line this weekend, suggestions of a spying scandal were downplayed after a photographer, who has been working on behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union, attended a New Zealand training session open to members of the media.

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt was unaware of the incident on Thursday when questioned, before World Rugby’s media operations manager Greg Thomas cut in.

“The rules say yes (it is allowed), as long as they’re standing with the rest of the photographers, they can,” said Thomas, who was chairing the press conference.

How to watch Ireland v New Zealand tonight

17:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

The quarter-final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Saturday 14 October, at Stade de Frace in Paris. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

New Zealand line-up

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand XV: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

New Zealand team news v Ireland

16:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand return to their full-strength side following their 73-0 win against Uruguay with Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barett all returning to the starting XV. There is no place, however, for Mark Telea who misses out entirely following a disciplinary issue. He is replaced by Leceister Fainga’anuku on the left wing.

Ireland line-up

16:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland XV: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt.), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

Ireland team news v New Zealand

16:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting team to play New Zealand from their final pool-stage win against Scotland at Stade de Frace last weekend. Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe, who both left the field in the win over Scotland, are named to start following their recovery in the week.

Fullback Hugo Keenan, who scored twice in the victory, remains at fullback. Fellow try scorers Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan, and Garry Ringrose as start as well as Lowe who scored in the first 63 seconds of the match. If used from the bench, Conor Murray will surpass Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell to become Ireland’s most-capped RWC player with 18 appearances.

11 players from Ireland’s RWC2019 quarter-final loss are named in the team (Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Dave Kilcoyne, and Tadhg Beirne).

Johnny Sexton will make his 18th appearance against New Zealand (15th for Ireland, 18th overall including British and Irish Lions), which will see him overtake Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones to become the Northern Hemisphere player who has faced the All Blacks the most.

Two changes to the replacements are made with Joe McCarthy replacing the injured second-row James Ryan and Jimmy O’Brien replacing Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland ‘doing it for Johnny', says Doris

16:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Caelan Doris says attempting to send Johnny Sexton into retirement as a world champion is adding to Ireland’s motivation ahead of a mouthwatering quarter-final against New Zealand.

Influential captain Sexton is due to call time on his distinguished career following the Rugby World Cup in France, meaning any match now could be his last. The 38-year-old fly-half used his personal situation to help fire up his team ahead of last weekend’s pivotal Pool B win over Scotland in Paris.

Ireland are back at Stade de France for a quarter-final showdown with the All Blacks on Saturday evening and number eight Doris acknowledges ‘doing it for Johnny’ is part of the squad’s thinking.

“Yeah, it is,” said the 25-year-old, who was sitting alongside Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan. “Even last week, building into Scotland, there was a chance that could be his last ever game, he said that to us as a group. And what an unbelievable player and leader he’s been for Ireland for so many years.

“I think all the players will agree that the standards he sets raise everyone else’s game and he’s almost like having another coach on the pitch.

“He seems to have a bird’s-eye view, he seems to see everything regardless of where you were and catches any mistake. You can’t get away with anything with him around, which is obviously a good thing for the most part, except when he’s shouting at you for those few seconds.

“He definitely brings us to another level. The way he prepares for a game, he absolutely loves the game and puts everything into it, he’s the utmost professional and he’s been a great role model for the two of us.”

Ireland vs New Zealand - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:06