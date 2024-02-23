Ireland v Wales, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest team news

Sam Costelow (right) has been recalled to the Wales starting line-up to face Ireland - Getty Images/Ian Cook

Ireland return to action aiming to make it three wins from three to cement their place at the top of the Guinness Six Nations standings.

Andy Farrell’s side have looked a class apart, securing bonus-point victories over France and Italy, and face a Wales side licking their wounds after defeats to Scotland and England.

Wales have not won in Dublin since the 2015 Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, and their last victory away to Ireland in the Six Nations came in 2012.

When is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland and Wales meet on Saturday. The match kicks off at 2.15pm (GMT).

Where is Ireland v Wales taking place?

The Aviva Stadium, in Dublin. The stadium has a capacity of 51,000 but has been criticised recently for a lack of atmosphere.

How to watch Ireland v Wales on TV

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who is the referee?

Andrea Piardi (Ita). Telegraph Sport has published a full guide to all the referees at this year’s tournament.

What is the latest team news?

Ireland

Ireland will be without full-back Hugo Keenan but welcome back Tadgh Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki.

Keenan has been struggling with a knee injury and is replaced at full-back by Ciaran Frawley, who makes a first start for his country after coming off the bench against France.

Furlong, O’Mahony and Aki all missed the win over Italy two weeks ago but now return as part of a strong XV, with Ireland looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Six Nations.

Among a six-two split on the bench is uncapped prop Oli Jager, who spent six seasons playing for the Crusaders in New Zealand before returning to Ireland to join Munster last year. Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey are the two backs as cover on the bench.

Ireland XV: Frawley; Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Crowley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; McCarthy, Beirne; O’Mahony (capt), Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Jager, Ryan, Baird, Conan, Murray, McCloskey.

Wales

Sam Costelow, the Wales fly-half, has been recalled to the starting line-up. The Scarlets No 10 went off because of a neck problem suffered when Wales were beaten 27-26 by opening match with Scotland.

Elsewhere, there are further starts for squad newcomers Cameron Winnett and Alex Mann, while centre George North wins his 120th cap and is only the third Wales player to reach that mark after Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

Uncapped Cardiff back-row forward Mackenzie Martin, meanwhile, features on the replacements’ bench.

Wales XV: Winnett; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Costelow, Tomos Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (capt), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright.

Replacements: Elias, Domachoswki, D Lewis, Rowlands, M Martin, Hardy, I Lloyd, Grady.

What are the current standings?

When did Ireland and Wales last win Six Nations?

Ireland won the Six Nations last year, in 2023. They added the Grand Slam and Triple Crown, too.

Wales last won the title in 2021, when they also claimed the Triple Crown.

Wales’ last Grand Slam was in 2019.

What was the score last year?

Wales 10 Ireland 34: Warren Gatland’s return – hailed as the second coming of the Messiah – was spoiled by Ireland as the world’s No 1 side humbled Wales in Cardiff.

What are the latest odds?

Ireland to win: 1/20

Wales to win: 19/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds correct as of February 23

