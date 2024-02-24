Ireland v Wales LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from the Aviva Stadium

Following victories over France and Italy, Ireland are on the path to a Six Nations grand slam and hope to take the next step when they host Wales in Dublin this afternoon.

Andy Farrell’s side have been spectacular in the Six Nations so far, opening up their campaign with a 38-17 victory in Marseille before whitewashing the Azzurri 36-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Farrell’s Ireland are bidding to repeat their 2023 clean sweep in this competition and are the big favourites to win against Wales today.

Warren Gatland’s side come to Dublin on the back of consecutive defeats though they have played some encouraging rugby in both losses. The first saw them fight back after shipping 27 first-half points to Scotland only to lose by one before an England comeback ensured Steve Borthwick’s men clinched a 16-14 win over Gatland’s troops last time out.

Knowing he’s facing the strongest team in the Six Nations this year, can ex-Ireland coach Gatland inspire Wales to produce their best rugby and cause a shock in the championship?

Follow all the action from Dublin below plus get the latest odds and tips for Ireland v Wales right here:

Six Nations - Ireland vs Wales LIVE

Ireland host Wales in the Six Nations with kick off at 2.15pm

Andy Farrell’s men are on course for a grand slam after victories over France and Italy

Wales have lost both their matches in tense finishes against Scotland and England

Wales eye up impossible Dublin job in Six Nations rivalry that risks losing its shine

12:12 , Mike Jones

There is probably a parallel universe, not too different from our own, where Wales head into round three of the 2024 Six Nations with two wins from two and still in the grand slam hunt.

It’s certainly not too hard to imagine that rip-roaring second-half comeback against Scotland on the opening day leading to just one more measly try or penalty and thus a legendary victory, rather than an agonising 27-26 defeat.

And it’s similarly easy to envisage them converting that hard-fought 14-5 half-time lead at Twickenham a fortnight ago into a win, rather than watching England successfully overcome their biggest Six Nations deficit to scrape a 16-14 triumph.

Wales eye up impossible Dublin job in Six Nations rivalry that risks losing its shine

Talking points for Ireland vs Wales

12:00 , Mike Jones

Lions future versus Lions past

Wales boss Warren Gatland led the British and Irish Lions on their last three tours, including masterminding a Test series triumph against Australia in 2013 and a drawn series with New Zealand four years later.

He has left big shoes to fill for next year’s Australia mission, but his successor Andy Farrell was emphatically the leading candidate to take over on the back of Ireland’s stunning successes in recent seasons and he knows the Lions ropes, having worked as one of Gatland’s coaching assistants 11 years ago.

Their tactical battle this weekend will be fascinating as two of the finest rugby brains around put masterplans into operation.

Wales out to unsettle ‘world-class’ Ireland – Warren Gatland

11:48 , Mike Jones

Warren Gatland wants Wales to show no fear and embrace the challenge when they tackle “world-class” Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Wales have been largely written off – they are a 14-1 chance with some bookmakers – on the back of successive defeats against Scotland and England, while their last Six Nations win in Ireland was 12 years ago.

Ireland have lost just twice in their last 40 home Tests, need one more victory to equal England’s Six Nations record of 11 successive wins and are on a seemingly unstoppable march towards achieving historic back-to-back Grand Slams.

Wales out to unsettle ‘world-class’ Ireland – Warren Gatland

Talking points for Ireland vs Wales

11:36 , Mike Jones

Hugo Keenan absence a blow for Ireland

Leinster full-back Keenan has proved a dominant force in attack and defence for Ireland during recent seasons.

A player who always seems to excel, he has emerged as arguably the leading full-back in northern hemisphere rugby, someone that head coach Andy Farrell knows is ultra-reliable and also offers star quality.

A knee injury, though, has sidelined him from the Wales clash, with Farrell calling up Keenan’s Leinster colleague Ciaran Frawley for a first Test start after two appearances off the bench.

Given Ireland’s supreme playing structure, Frawley will inevitably slot straight in, but Keenan is a major loss.

Talking points for Ireland vs Wales

11:24 , Mike Jones

Ireland look unstoppable

After the crushing disappointment of yet another World Cup quarter-final exit, Ireland have shown no hangover, blasting out of the blocks with emphatic wins against France and Italy, while bringing the prospect of winning back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams for the first time ever closer.

Two of their remaining three games are at home, and it could be that the hard work has already been done – defeating Les Bleus in Marseille – in terms of a relentless drive for more Six Nations silverware.

They will not look at it that way, of course, but it is difficult to ignore just how good Ireland are. Everyone else can only look on with envy.

Oli Jager earns opportunity

11:12 , Mike Jones

Oli Jager is set to make his Ireland debut at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday having taken an alternative route into the Irish national side. Born in London to an Irish mother and Dutch father, Jager played U18 rugby for Ireland Schools but missed out on a place in Leinster’s academy.

A move to New Zealand sparked Jager’s career back into life, though, with impressive performances for Canterbury leading to a Crusaders contract. His work in helping establish a dynasty under Scott Robertson brought him onto Andy Farrell’s radar, with a conversation on Ireland’s tour of Aotearoa in 2022 eventually leading to his switch to Munster late last year. Finlay Bealham is fit and remains Tadhg Furlong’s primary back-up, but Jager has earned his chance.

“We’ve had him earmarked for a while,” Farrell explained. “He’s a big man, low maintenance. A proper man’s man.. the ‘tache says it all, doesn’t it?”

Indeed it does.

Farrell picks Jager to start in bench

11:00 , Mike Jones

Oli Jager has been included on a bench which has a six-two split of forwards and backs. The 28-year-old’s opportunity at Test level comes after he left New Zealand club Crusaders to join Munster late last year.

“It’s always a pleasure to give someone their debut,” said Farrell. “I think this is a special one because it’s a special story in Oli.

“When we was over in New Zealand (in the summer of 2022), I met him about his plans and where that sat but he was content enough because he was building a really nice life for himself over there and doing unbelievably well for the Crusaders.

“But he showed his ambition to come back to Ireland and make a claim for a spot playing for his country.

“We’ve had him earmarked for a while but watching him start his career in Ireland at Munster, we’ve been nothing but impressed.”

Andy Farrell challenges Test rookie Ciaran Frawley to deputise with distinction

10:53 , Mike Jones

Andy Farrell has challenged Test rookie Ciaran Frawley to “prove a point” after handing him a long-awaited full Ireland debut in place of the injured Hugo Keenan.

Versatile Leinster back Frawley received his first call-up in the autumn of 2021 but has so far been restricted to 44 minutes of international action across two appearances from the bench.

“The versatility that Frawls has got has always probably earmarked him for a bench spot but he’s always been waiting for this chance,” said Farrell.

“Hugo doesn’t get injured too much, does he?

“His skillset is fantastic and it’s a big week for him so it will be a test of his temperament but he’s playing in a good side and I’m sure he’ll take his chance.

“He’s trained there (at full-back) for us a lot. It’s very natural for him to fill that position and he deserves his chance.

“He’s had an appetite to want to get to this type of position so now it’s come around I’m sure it’s a big moment for him and his family.

“But it’s all about performing. It’s all about taking your chance. All your need is a chance. It’s up to the individuals to go and take that and prove a point.”

Peter O’Mahony expecting tough test against Wales

10:40 , Mike Jones

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony says it would be disrespectful to regard rivals Wales as a “banana skin” ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Dublin.

Warren Gatland’s winless visitors arrive at the Aviva Stadium as major underdogs on the back of narrow championship defeats to Scotland and England amid a transitional period.

Reigning champions Ireland have not lost at home in three years and are in pole position to retain their crown following thumping bonus-point victories over France and Italy.

Munster flanker O’Mahony, who returns as one of seven personnel changes from the 36-0 victory over the Azzurri in round two, believes Wales’ players are a “different animal” when representing their country.

“I think a banana skin is a disrespectful term for this Welsh team,” said the 34-year-old.

“I’ve learnt the hard way a good few times; these people are very, very proud and they grow massively when they pull on that red shirt.

“They’re a different animal, a different team and I’ve been on the receiving end of some heavy losses to these guys a few times.

“There is transition but it’s the Welsh 15 coming tomorrow, it’s no one else and I know from experience they’re an unbelievably proud nation and they play big and earn the jersey.

“That’s what we’ll 100 per cent be expecting tomorrow.”

Andy Farrell will not underestimate Wales in Ireland’s Grand Slam bid

10:27 , Mike Jones

Andy Farrell is braced for a “war of attrition” against winless Wales and knows any hint of complacency could wreck Ireland’s pursuit of successive Grand Slam titles.

The reigning Guinness Six Nations champions are overwhelming favourites to back up dominant bonus-point wins over France and Italy with another victory on Saturday afternoon in Dublin.

Warren Gatland’s side arrive at a sold-out Aviva Stadium seeking to stave off the threat of the wooden spoon following narrow losses to Scotland and England.

Ireland head coach Farrell acknowledges Wales could very easily have been in contention for a championship clean sweep of their own at this stage and is taking nothing for granted.

Andy Farrell will not underestimate Wales in Ireland’s Grand Slam bid

Talking points for Ireland vs Wales

10:13 , Mike Jones

Wales’ set-piece game has to function against Ireland

Wales’ Six Nations campaign so far has been a tale of two halves. In the first 40 minutes against Scotland they failed to score a point, then in the second 40 minutes against England they did not trouble the scorers either.

Wales almost did enough to win both games, losing 27-26 and 16-14 respectively, and were left reflecting on what might have been.

Wales lost six lineouts on their own throw in the Scotland clash, with that key area proving shambolic at times, and the scrum has also creaked occasionally amid many good moments.

There is no wriggle room against Ireland. If Wales get their set-piece basics wrong, they will be punished mercilessly.

Talking points for Ireland vs Wales

09:50 , Mike Jones

Herculean task awaits Wales

Wales are rank outsiders on their latest Aviva Stadium visit, rated no better than a 14-1 chance by some bookmakers, but it is not difficult to see why.

While Wales have lost nine of their last 10 Six Nations games, victory for Ireland would also see them equal England’s record of 11 straight victories in the tournament. When Ireland’s home record is factored in – two defeats from the last 40 starts – it all adds up to mission improbable for Warren Gatland’s team.

They went desperately close to defeating Scotland and England in their opening Six Nations fixtures, but Ireland in Dublin is a challenge on another scale.

Ciaran Frawley given chance for Ireland at full back against Wales

09:38 , Mike Jones

Ciaran Frawley will make his first Test start in Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales after being selected in place of injured full-back Hugo Keenan.

The versatile 26-year-old won his two previous caps as a replacement, including playing the final four minutes of the championship curtain-raiser away to France.

Keenan has been virtually ever-present in his country’s No 15 jersey during the past three years but will miss Saturday’s match in Dublin due to a knee injury suffered in the round-two victory over Italy.

Ciaran Frawley given chance for Ireland at full back against Wales

Ireland vs Wales prediction

09:26 , Mike Jones

Ireland have been the team to beat in this year’s Six Nations while Wales have been the team getting beaten.

Though Warren Gatland’s side will put in a decent display and make things tricky for the Irish it seems unlikely that the match will end in anything other than a comfortable Ireland win.

Ireland 32-12 Wales.

Wales line-up

09:15 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.

Ireland line-up

09:06 , Mike Jones

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3.Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Ciaran Frawley.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Oli Jager, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland v Wales team news

08:54 , Mike Jones

Ciaran Frawley is given the starting 15 shirt by Andy Farrell in the absence of the injured Hugo Keenan, but Caelan Doris is fit and starts in the back row. There are six forwards on the Ireland bench, including a potential debutant in Oli Jager, who impressed with the Crusaders in New Zealand before a midseason move to Munster, with only Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey as back replacements.

Sam Costelow returns at fly half for Wales after missing the defeat to England, stepping in for Ioan Lloyd, who drops to the bench. That is the sole change to the starting line-up made by Warren Gatland, with the rest of the 15 intact after a strong first hour at Twickenham.

On the bench, there is a potential debutant in back rower Mackenzie Martin, and Dillon Lewis is primed for his first appearance of the championship after injury to Archie Griffin.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales

08:42 , Mike Jones

Ireland vs Wales is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 24 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.25pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Ireland vs Wales

08:30 , Mike Jones

Ireland are looking to take another step towards a Six Nations grand slam as they host Wales at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Andy Farrell’s side have been in strong form so far as they attempt to regain the tophy they won 2023, after shutting down France in Marseille and Italy in Dublin last time out.

The Irish now take on Wales who are winless in this campaign despite encouraging performances against Scotland and England in their opening two matches.

We’ll have all the action throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build-up to kick off at 2.15pm.