Ireland v Scotland live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Finn Russell will be key for Scotland against Ireland - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

06:03 PM BST

05:59 PM BST

Pool B poised on a knife edge

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash between Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France.

The so-called ‘pool of death’ produced a World Cup battle for the ages a fortnight ago as No 1 team Ireland ground out a 13-8 victory over reigning World Cup champions South Africa at the Stade de France.

Two weeks later, with the stakes higher still, tonight’s clash promises to be another belter in Paris.

Ireland got off to a flying start in the tournament, beating Romania 82-8 and then Tonga 59-16 to take maximum points from their opening two games. With victory over the Springboks, they stretched their remarkable winning streak to 16 matches and will now look to complete the clean sweep to top the pool.

Standing in their way are a Scotland side who know that anything less than victory tonight will mean their second pool stage exit in as many World Cups.

“We’re not going to die wondering, we’ve got to fire every bullet in our gun,” said Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

History is not on Scotland’s side, however. They have won just one of their last last 13 contests against their Manx Sea neighbours, with their last victory coming in the 2017 Six Nations, a few months before head coach Gregor Townsend took over.

The closest they have come to victory since was at Murrayfield in the 2021 Championship, when Johnny Sexton broke Scottish hearts with a late penalty to steal a 27-24 victory for the visitors.

After being outgunned by South Africa to lose 18-3 in their opening round at this tournament, Scotland picked themselves up with bonus point bonus victories over Tonga and then Romania to give themselves a shot at the last eight. Win by enough today, and they could yet top the group.

“I’d probably say it’s the biggest game of my career. But that’s exciting,” Ritchie said. “We’re super determined. We were written off by a lot of people going into this pool. It was always going to be tough for us to get out of it, but we very much have the belief.”

Ireland wing James Lowe said: “We understand the serious threats and we’ve respected every opposition that we’ve played so far in this competition. We’re just as diligent with Scotland as we were with South Africa, Romania, and Tonga.”

“They’re a team that play with a lot of passion, width and physicality. You respect them because you really, really don’t want to lose. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”