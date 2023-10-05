Ireland v Scotland: Ali Price replaces Ben White at scrum-half for Gregor Townsend's side

Ali Price scored one of Scotland's tries in the demolition of Romania

Ali Price has been chosen ahead of Ben White at scrum-half as Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend makes 12 changes to his side for the World Cup showdown with Ireland.

The Scots will likely have to beat the world number one side by eight points on Saturday to qualify from Pool B for the knock-out stage.

Price is one of only three players to retain their places after Townsend gave fringe players a chance to impress during last week's 84-0 thrashing of Romania.

Captain Grant Gilchrist and winger Darcy Graham, who scored four tries, also start again at Stade de France in Paris.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn returns to earn his 50th cap, while Price's fellow Glasgow Warriors scrum-half, George Horne, makes the bench.

Full-back Ollie Smith is the only other backline player among the replacements as Townsend opts for a six-strong forwards bench bolstered by front row reinforcements Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland and WP Nel, as well as Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Bath), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors).