Johnny Sexton shakes off ‘silly’ tackle as Ireland rout Romania

Johnny Sexton (left) shook off a challenge that left him clutching his wrist to score 24 points, becoming Ireland's record World Cup points scorer - PA/David Davies

By Ben Coles at Stade de Bordeaux

Ireland have considerably bigger hurdles than this ahead at this Rugby World Cup with their eyes on the top prize but even so, scoring a dozen tries, Johnny Sexton returning for 65 minutes and their players emerging unscathed made this as straightforward a start as Andy Farrell could have hoped for.

The longer Sexton stayed out on the field, surprisingly still there past the hour mark, the more unlikely it seemed that he will start next Saturday against Tonga in Nantes, perhaps only used as a break-glass option off the bench if things are going drastically wrong, which seems unlikely given Tonga have only won matches this year against Australia ‘A’ and Canada.

Playing no part in the warm-up matches following his deserved ban for abusing match officials had left Sexton with no in-match preparation for the tournament. But Ireland’s schedule is kind in that regard, having Romania and Tonga first to tweak and prepare for a colossal finish against South Africa and Scotland.

Sexton was even on the scoresheet not once but twice, running in Ireland’s fifth try after Bundee Aki slipped out of yet another tackle, although what looked like a simple finish became mild cause for concern.

Easing up as he went to score, he was hit by Romania’s Jason Tomane trying to disrupt the finish, with Sexton gingerly getting back to his feet. Peter O’Mahony was not pleased, informing referee Nika Amashukeli that Tomane’s actions were “just f------ silly”. Amashukeli’s response was simply: “Please don’t use that language”, with Sexton’s annoyance obvious as he left the field. He reemerged for the second half, as did all of Ireland’s starters.

Sexton eventually departed midway through the second half to a huge round of applause from the heavily-Irish crowd, having just added a second try bursting onto an inside pass from Conor Murray near to the line. Aside from early grubber which didn’t quite work, more on that below, he looked like regular Johnny Sexton.

One player certainly having fun was Aki, fending off tackle attempts with ease with Romania unable to find any way to stop him. His second try was simply pure punishment, like a blazingly hot knife in the Bordeaux sun going through butter. As well as Peter O’Mahony played, scoring twice, it was absurd that Aki didn’t win player of the match.

Romania’s recent demise, thrashed 56-6 by Georgia and 57-7 by Italy in their warm-up matches, left you speculating how many Ireland might score and how quickly until, inevitably, Romania went up the other end of the field to score the first try and tore the script to pieces.

Sexton’s first game since March was bound to feature some examples of rust, and there was one in the third minute. Sending a tease of a grubber kick towards the touchline, the bounce of the ball beat Keith Earls and was pounced on by Hinckley Vaovasa, racing up the touchline before passing inside to Gabriel Rupanu. You sensed this might be as good as it got for Romania but even so, scoring the first try of the game against the world’s number one side? How could you not take that.

Gibson-Park’s try in response, made by Sexton and Aki freeing Garry Ringrose to create a two-on-one, restored order. But a couple of James Lowe errors - one pass which found only the grass, a harried kick out on the full - followed Ireland having their first lineout stolen. They were a touch scrappy.

That said, the precision of their passing for Hugo Keenan’s try, with Andrew Porter and James Ryan providing the final passes out of contact, is when Ireland become irresistible to watch regardless of the opposition’s quality. Although, giving Tadhg Beirne an acre out on the left wing to finish Ireland’s third try wasn’t the smartest defensive tactic.

As expected the scoreline quickly became irrelevant once Aki crossed for the bonus-point try – admittedly after a determined spell of resistance from Romania – and all eyes were on whether Ireland could stay healthy and how Sexton fared.

Rob Herring impressively scored directly from a five-metre tap and there was an example of Tadhg Furlong’s brilliance with ball in hand when his pass ripped Romania open, an attack eventually finished by O’Mahony. Joe McCarthy produced a spicy sidestep for a big lock and increasingly looks at home at this level. When Ireland clicked, they were well worth an 80-point win. Yet much harder work lies ahead.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Rapunu try, 5-5 Gibson-Park try, 7-5 Sexton con, 12-5 Keenan try, 14-5 Sexton con, 19-5 Beirne try, 19-8 Rapunu pen, 24-8 Aki try, 26-8 Sexton con, 31-8 Sexton try, 33-8 Sexton con, 38-8 Herring try, 40-8 Sexton con, 45-8 O’Mahony try, 47-8 Sexton con, 52-8 Sexton try, 54-8 Sexton con, 59-8 McCarthy try, 61-8 Crowley con, 66-8 O’Mahony try, 68-8 Crowley con, 73-3 Aki try, 75-8 Crowley con, 80-8 Beirne try, 82-8 Crowley con

Ireland: H Keenan; K Earls (M Hansen 60), G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (J Crowley 66), J Gibson-Park (C Murray 60); A Porter (J Loughman 50), R Herring (R Kelleher 50), T Furlong (T O’Toole 50), J McCarthy, J Ryan (I Henderson 56), T Beirne, P O’Mahony, C Doris (J van der Flier 56).

Romania: M Simionescu; N Onutu, J Tomane, F Tangimana, T Manumua (T Gontineac 57); H Vaovasa (T Boldor 61), G Rupanu (A Conache 74); I Hartig (A Savin 48), O Cojocaru (F Bardasu 55), A Gordas (G Gajion 51), A Motoc, S Iancu (M Iftimiciuc 61), F Rosu (D Ser 61), V Neculau, C Chirica (c).

Yellow card: Simionescu 32.

Referee: N Amashukeli (Geo).

Attendance: 41,170.

Ireland v Romania: As it happened. . . .



04:46 PM BST

Andy Farrell on Sexton

The most important thing as a group is that he got through 60-odd minutes and played pretty well, and he’s healthy. There’s one thing for sure, next week’s going to be a bit tougher than that.

04:45 PM BST

Andy Farrell: We were ruthless

It’s great to get it under way. After a couple of minutes it wasn’t great. What happened at the start you have to dust yourself down and get back on point, and I think we did that. In the first half we stopped our flow a little bit with a bit of ill-displine and miscommunication on line breaks. We had a chat about that at half time and I think in the second half we were pretty ruthless.

04:43 PM BST

Jonny Sexton: "age is just a number"

We’re delighted with the result and to get a points difference like that. We knew it was going to be a tough game with Romania being very physical, and they certainly didn’t let us down in that regard. There’s lots of stuff individually I need to get right. You can train all you want, but until you’re in a proper match it doesn’t test you properly. I’m delighted to get some minutes under my belt, and then there will be another tough test against Tonga next week. Age is just a number. I’m just delighted to be back. It’s been a long time out and I’m thankful for it.

04:37 PM BST

Peter O’Mahony: going behind was a "wake-up call"

It was difficult. Credit to Romania, the first two or three minutes they put us under the sticks. It was a right wake-up call for us - welcome to World Cup 2023. We’ll certainly go back and have a look at some of the stuff we left out there - there was plenty of it. 80 points in our first one, we’ll take that.

04:34 PM BST

Rory Best on Ireland's performance

I thought Romania stood up quite well. Look in the end, the Irish bench, the quality they have...Even thought they had a few lineout errors and their handling wasn’t quite where they want it to be, they were ruthless. They will look back at that and think, we were a little bit scrappy at times.

04:27 PM BST

IRELAND TRY! 80 min IRE 82 ROM 8

Ireland decide to play rather than simply putting the ball out into touch.

The crowd are loving it, and have shown their appreciation with their adoptive Viking Thunder clap.

After an interception, Romania kick through and Ireland are pinned back on their own line.

Yet still they toss the ball around - it’s like watching a game of Sevens, especially in this heat!

Eventually Ireland chip over and regather to create a two-on-one with the fullback.

And of all people, it’s Tadhg Beirne who is there to go over. The rangy second row has played the full 80, and has just run the length of the field to score. The message is clear - Ireland are here to play.

The final score is Ireland 82 - 8 Romania.

Second-row Tadhg Beirne covers the length of the field before collapsing over the line - PA/David Davies

04:21 PM BST

80 min IRE 75 ROM 8

One last scrum is called for Ireland just as the clock goes into the red.

This will be the final play.

04:20 PM BST

78 min IRE 75 ROM 8

In the dying stages here, and you wouldn’t bet against Ireland scoring another

But again, they err at the lineout. This time, the throw is too high and goes through the fingers of Tadhg Beirne.

The brains trust in the Irish coaching team will need to clamp down on this key area of the game ahead of the Scotland and South Africa match-ups.

04:16 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 75 min IRE 75 ROM 8

Bundee Aki slices through - like a hot knife through butter!

Mack Hansen takes the ball up to the line and releases to Akee. The powerful centre, who has looked on fine form today, breaks the first tackle with ease and then rounds the fullback to score.

Bundee Aki (right) skips round the fullback to score - PA/David Davies

04:14 PM BST

75 min IRE 68 ROM 8

You can’t fault Romania for the character they’ve shown.

Again, they disrupt the Irish lineout on their own five-metre line and clear to the 22.

04:12 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 69 min IRE 68 ROM 8

Another try for Ireland!

The Romanian defence is starting to collapse here, and the quality of the Irish handling, particularly in the wide channels, is simply too good.

Peter O’Mahony is the one who ends up with the ball in the right-hand corner and knee slides over.

Ireland have now gone past their record points total - against Namibia in 2003 - and Jack Crowley adds the extras.

Peter O'Mahony knee slides in to score in the corner - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

04:09 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 67 min IRE 61 ROM 8

But Joe McCarthy goes over this time.

A mistake at the lineout allows the ball to spill to the second row and he walks in.

The conversion goes over, and Ireland are into the sixties.

04:08 PM BST

67 min IRE 54 ROM 8

Almost a try for Joe McCarthy!

Some gorgeous delayed passing from Ireland to get the ball in the hands of the big lock on the left touchline.

He looks to go through Romanian full-back Marius Simionescu, but he didn’t quite anticipate the power with which the cimparatively diminutive full-back was coming into the tackle and is bundled intou touch.

04:05 PM BST

Sexton comes off

Andy Farrell’s seen enough, and off comes Johnny Sexton to be wrapped up in cotton wool ahead of the steeper climbs of their Tour de France against Scotland and South Africa.

Sexton leaves the field to a standing ovation from Irish fans.

04:02 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 62 min IRE 54 ROM 8

Jonny Sexton scores again!

The pressure was building, and of all people, the fly-half decides to take on a hard line carry himself. Connor Murray spots his old partner on his inside and passes him the ball before Sexton crashes over.

He then converts his own try.

04:00 PM BST

62 min IRE 47 ROM 8

Ireland play at speed off the top of the lineout.

Keenan looks to carve through on a line but is hit hard in the tackle.

Connor Murray, on for Gibson-Parks, goes for a dart himself. It feels inevitable here as Ireland pepper the Romania line.

03:58 PM BST

62 min IRE 47 ROM 8

We’re back.

Romania concede a penalty at the scrum for collapsing, and Sexton sizes up another homing missile for the corner.

03:56 PM BST

60 min IRE 47 ROM 8

A brilliant piece of play by the cool-headed Romania fly-half Hinckley Vaovasa.

He gathers a kick through on his own line, shows ice in his veins to sidestep an oncoming Keith Earls, then runs it all the way to half-way.

He then beats another man before finally being brought to ground and, unfortunately, knocks on.

Time for a dinks break!

03:53 PM BST

58 min IRE 47 ROM 8

Romania have their most dangerous-looking spell of play so far this game.

They drive well following the lineout and carry up to the Ireland line, but they are eventually penalised. The crowd don’t like it, but Ireland get on with things and clear their lines.

03:51 PM BST

55 min IRE 47 ROM 8

Ireland have an entirely new front row on, and as do Romania.

Andy Farrell will be hoping to blood a few of his replacements here should he need them for their later pool stage clashes.

Interestingly, Sexton has remained on. Perhaps the veteran 10 is in need of game time, but Ireland fans will have their hearts in their mouths should he pick up a knock.

03:46 PM BST

IRELAND TRY! 49 min IRE 47 ROM 8

Ireland have probably got all they want out of this game so far.

But the players out there still look full of running.

Aki makes another break, the ball is swung out to the left, then Gibson-Park misses two with his pass to O’Mahony who, unmarked, dives straight over.

Sexton adds two more. With that, he becomes the highest Irish points scorer at World Cups, taking over the mantle from Ronan O’Gara.

03:40 PM BST

IRELAND TRY! 44 min IRE 40 ROM 8

Ireland are held up over the line following the lineout, but the ball is brought back for offside.

Rob Herring taps and goes, and goes straight over -or should I say under? - burying under the Romanian defenders to score.

Sexton adds the extras.

03:38 PM BST

42 min IRE 33 ROM 8

When the ball eventually comes out the scrum, Fonovai Tangimana lines up Lowe and absolutely wallops him in the tackle.

Unfortunately for Romania, they are offside, and Ireland have the chance to kick for the corner.

Sexton takes the offer very literally and nails it to the five-metre line.

03:35 PM BST

40 min IRE 33 ROM 8

The second half is underway and Ireland look to play from deep.

Jason Tomane goes for an offload but knocks on. Scrum Ireland.

03:34 PM BST

Half-time analysis

Ireland are clearly by far the stronger team and showed signs of their ruthless efficiency as the half progressed.

They looked at their best putting the ball through the hands in the back-line, using waves of attack to get on the outside shoulder of the Romanian defence.

Bundee Aki has been the stand-out player so far, while Sexton has shown his class in putting his outside back through.

The forward pack have grown into the game, disrupting lineout ball and winning a scrum penalty.

But Ireland’s coaches will be frustrated with small moments of ill-discipline that have cost them. The early try for Romania will particularly gall Andy Farrell and his team.

There were also a few missed lineouts, a couple of offsides and an early shove at the scrum that have left Romania off the hook.

The Oaks, meanwhile, should be happy with what they have produced so far. If you offered Romania the chance to lead the No 1 team in the world inside 10 minutes ahead of the match, they would probably have bitten your hand off.

Yet despite falling behind on the scoreboard, they have not let their heads drop and continue to disrupt Irelands phase play where possible.

03:34 PM BST

That hit on Sexton

By Ben Coles, in Bordeaux

Interesting moment there picked up on the ref mic. Sexton hit late after his try by Jason Tomane, which leads to Peter O’Mahony complaining to referee Nika Amashukeli: “It’s just f------ silly”. Amashukeli, aware his ref mic is on, replies: “Please don’t use that language.” Anyway, Ireland well ahead at the break despite being a bit loose. Will they get to 70? That feels a safe call.

Sexton holds his wrist as he is led off by the physio at half-time - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

03:21 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 39 min IRE 33 ROM 8

Johnny Sexton scores on his return!

Romania are penalised for a high tackle and go for a quick tap.

Gibson-Park offloads to Aki who breaks a tackle and passes inside to Sexton who goes in under the posts.

He holds his wrist afterwards and doesn’t look too happy with Romania’s Fonovai Tangimana, who dived on Sexton as he went over the line.

Ireland will be hoping to see their talisman back out for the second half. Despite holding his wrist, Sexton makes no mistake with the conversion.

03:18 PM BST

38 min IRE 26 ROM 8

Ireland kick through and it looks a promising chase from Earls.

But the ball bounces awkwardly and the winger ends up knocking on.

With the sun beating down in Bordeaux and Romania still a man down, the Oaks will just be hoping to make it to half-tiime without conceding more points.

03:15 PM BST

IRELAND TRY! 34 min IRE 26 ROM 8

Bundee Aki has looked really sharp today and gets a chance to show off his pace this time.

Andrew Porter shows a great bit of skill to pop the ball out the back, releasing Aki.

The big centre then shows a dummy on the left flank before deciding to go himself and running it in from 30-plus metres out.

With that, Ireland have the bonus point they needed form this match.

Sexton slots the conversion.

03:12 PM BST

31 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Ireland held up! Joe McCarthy dives for the lineout, but Romania get bodies in the way and the rangey lock is unable to get the ball down.

03:11 PM BST

Romania yellow card! 31 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Romania yellow card!

After a player in an off-side position refused to retreat, Ireland take a quick tap penalty in the Romania 22.

The ball spills, but the Romanian player deliberately knocks it on while it’s on the floor, and he is duly given a yellow card for cynical play.

03:09 PM BST

31 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Romania win their own lineout ball on halfway and pile into the Irish backline.

They kick over though and James Lowe gathers, putting in a giant kick off his own that is chased well.

Romania fly-half Hinckley Vaovasa gathers and almost makes a break before kick tennis ensues.

Vaovasa has looked one of Romania’s most composed players so far.

03:06 PM BST

29 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Ireland are playing right up on the Romania defensive line. It looks great when it comes off, and it has several times so far.

But there is just a hint of an opportunity for Romania as Jason Tomane picks an intercept off Tadhg Furlong.

The Romania centre is unable to gather though, and Ireland win the ball back.

03:04 PM BST

27 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Keenan runs the ball back following a poor Romania kick chase and finds the gap, off-loading to James Lowe.

The big winger seems to be finding himself involved in everything at the moment.

His offload is a little unforgiving, however, and Romania have a scrum inside their 22.

03:02 PM BST

25 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Ireland pile on the pressure at the scrum, and Romania then have their box-kick charged down at the ruck.

Luckily for Romania, Andrew Porter is deemed to have been offside, and the Oaks clear to the 22.

03:01 PM BST

22 min IRE 19 ROM 8

The final pass goes down!

Great play from Ireland. Aki offloads to Lowe in the far left corner.

The giant winger is snagged just short of the line and offloads inside to Keith Earls, but the pass goes too wide for Earls and the veteran winger knocks on. A lucky escape for Romania.

02:59 PM BST

22 min IRE 19 ROM 8

Romania clear their lines with a penalty. But Ireland then snaffle the ball back at the lineout and have the ball just inside the opposition 10-metre line.

They are putting the ball through the hands nicely again here and have marched up insdie the Romania 22. It feels only a matter of time...

02:57 PM BST

Drinks break

With the mercury tipping 36C in Bordeaux, the officials have introduced a much-needed water break at the half-way point of the half.

A chance to regroup and catch a quick breather for both sides.

The game is now back under way.

02:55 PM BST

20 min IRE 19 ROM 5

Romania have an opportunity now off the re-start after Ireland are penalised for being offside on their own 22.

Rupanu,lines up another kick from a similar position to his earlier missed conversion, and this time he makes no mistake.

Sensible decision-making from Romania. Ireland will be kicking themselves for these repeated small errors.

02:52 PM BST

TRY Ireland! 16 min IRE 19 ROM 5

Ireland score again!

James Lowe puts a kick in down the right flank which is chased down by Keith Earls.

Off the following ruck, Sexton has the wherewithal to know that the space is out on the far left flank, and he hoists it out the back to Lowe who then launches a bullet to Tadhg Beirne on the left touchline.

Beirne does well to dive into the corner under pressure.

02:49 PM BST

Try Ireland! 14 min IRE 14 ROM 5

Ireland show off their forwards dominance by putting the Romanian maul in a choke hold and managing to hold it up off the re-start.

They then get a nudge on to win the scrum. They are beginning to look a bit more like themselves.

02:46 PM BST

Try Ireland! 12 min IRE 14 ROM 5

Ireland are stitching their phases together well here.

Sextons starts to push them through the gears, and they show great hands with their offloads.

Bundee Aki gets over the gainline, then a tip on from Peter O’Mahony is followed by a couple of neat off-loads and Hugo Keenan dots down under the sticks.

Sexton adds the extras.

Bundee Aki dives over the line to score - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

02:44 PM BST

10 min IRE 7 ROM 5

Romania look to carry in their forwards on the Irish 22 but make little headway.

Eventually they concede a penalty for holding on as Keith Earls gets over the ball.

Ireland clear up to half-way and look to play.

02:42 PM BST

8 min IRE 7 ROM 5

A bit of a disjointed performance so far here from Ireland.

James Lowe kicks straight out so the ball is brought back. Then a knock-on at the lineout, making it Ireland’s second lineout error, gives Romania an early scrum on the 22.

The Oaks are awarded a free-kick for Ireland engaging early.

02:40 PM BST

Try Ireland! 5 min IRE 7 ROM 5

Ireland will be kicking themselves for being caught napping so early.

But they strike back immediately from a bit of brilliance off of Sexton. Aki runs a great line off the fly-half and the marauding centre breaks through.

Gary Ringrose shadows him to receive the pop before passing back inside for Gibson-Park to go over.

02:37 PM BST

Try Romania!

Ireland kick through on half way, but the ball spills to the Romanian winger who picks up, bombs down the wing to fix the full-back and pops inside to his teammate to score.

A dream start for the Romanians. Unfortunately scrum-half Gabriel Rupanu cannot add the extras.

02:34 PM BST

1 min IRE 0 ROM 0

Ireland have snapped up all their ticket allocation and more in Bordeaux, totaling 25,000 supporters.

They will hope to be a 16th man to their team today.

We’re off - Sexton kicks deep.

Romania clear, but Ireland lose possession off the ensuing lineout.

02:31 PM BST

Kick-off next

That’s the anthems wrapped. The players take up their positions and we’ll be under way very shortly.

02:28 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams have joined arms and are about to belt out the national anthems.

Here we go!

02:27 PM BST

02:26 PM BST

'Plan Ireland' has been 12 years in the making

Ireland may be kicking off their World Cup campaign today, but the journey to get here started all the way back in 2011.

To find out more about the Irish masterplan that has led them to become the No1 team in the World, check out Ben Coles’s story here.

02:19 PM BST

02:14 PM BST

Johnny Sexton plays his first game in almost six months

Ireland fans will welcome the return of captain Jonny Sexton following a three-game ban that ruled him out of his side’s World Cup warm-up fixtures.

The veteran fly-half was suspended for abusing match officials after his club Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle in May. This added to a lengthy lay-off for a groin injury that, combined, have kept the 38-year-old out of action for nearly six months.

Ireland’s talismanic 10 has not played in a rugby game of any sort since winning the Six Nations Grand Slam in March, and will be looking to use today’s fixture to gain valuable playing time ahead of his side’s later pool stage clashes.

Despite Sexton’s influence in the Irish backline, and the satisfaction that might be gained from taking him out, Romania have insisted they will not target the veteran No 10.

Romania assistant coach Valentin Ursache, who is the same age as Ireland’s influential skipper, said: “We don’t target anyone.

“I know Johnny Sexton is a quality player, a world-class player, I think he’s ready for this game.

“It’s not for nothing that the Irish take him in the squad without playing a Test game.

“He’s a captain, a leader and we know what he can bring for Ireland. He shows that every time he plays.”

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during the captain's run at the Stade de Bordeaux - PA/David Davies

01:57 PM BST

The teams

Ireland:

Starting XV: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Joe McCarthy, 5-James Ryan, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 7-Peter O’Mahony, 8-Caelan Doris



Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Jeremy Loughman, 18-Tom O’Toole, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Mack Hansen

Romania:

Starting XV: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Nicolas Onutu, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Fonovai Tangimana, 11-Tevita Manumua, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu, 1-Iulian Hartig, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3-Alex Gordas, 4-Adrian Motoc, 5-Stefan Iancu, 6-Florian Rosu, 7-Vlad Neculau, 8-Cristian Chirica



Replacements: 16-Florin Bardasu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Gheorghe Gajion, 19-Marius Iftimiciuc, 20-Dragos Ser, 21-Alin Conache, 22-Tudor Boldor, 23-Taylor Gontineac

Referee: Nika Amashukeli

01:51 PM BST

World No 1 team begin 'pool of death' campaign

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of this afternoon’s Rugby World Cup clash between number one-ranked side in the world Ireland and underdogs Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.

While Ireland will be hoping to kick off their World Cup campaign with a sound victory, and in doing so stretch stretch their national-record winning streak to 14 matches, they will have one eye on their upcoming games in Pool B against rivals Scotland and reigning World Champions South Africa.

With three of the world’s top-five ranked countries all in the so-called ‘group of death’, points are a premium, so matches against Romania and Tonga take on extra significance for the big beasts of the pool looking to qualify for the last eight.

Andy Farrell’s side will therefore want lay down a marker. But with their upcoming games in mind, and following the late injury to prop Cian Healy on the eve of the tournament, they will also be hoping to come away with a clean bill of health at the end of the 80 minutes.

Romania are returning to the showpiece event after missing out on qualification four years ago. The side nicknamed the Oaks have never beaten Ireland in nine outings dating back to 1986, but Ireland have made it clear that they are not about to rest on their laurels against this proud rugby nation.

“Particularly now that we are world number one we’ve a big target on our back. There’s no point in putting it otherwise,” said Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony.

“Every team you play is going to be at their very best to try and knock you over.”

Speaking about the disappointment of not qualifying for the last World Cup and what it means to take to the field in France, assistant Romania coach Valentin Ursache said: “Definitely it’s a big disappointment because Romania had qualified for every World Cup until then.

“That was a big motivation for us to qualify for 2023. We’re here and now it’s a big challenge in front of us. The pool we’ve got is the toughest one.”

The retired lock, who won 66 caps for Romania between 2004 and 2018, added: “Our speech to the boys is just go there, show what you’ve got and make people proud, that one day when you look on the TV that you are proud of yourself. We don’t have anything to lose.”