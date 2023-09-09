Ireland v Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and Italy vs Namibia latest updates

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton smiles during a training session at the Stade de la Vallee du Cher in Tours, France (AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania with the return of Johnny Sexton.

The veteran fly half hands head coach Andy Farrell a major boost as the world’s No 1-ranked team look to overcome a lopsided draw and a tricky pool to secure glory in France.

Unbeaten in 2023, the Irish will hope to go at least one further than Japan 2019, when a crushing loss to New Zealand ended their hopes in the quarter-finals. But with the All Blacks and hosts France in Pool A, they will have to do it the hard way should they themselves advance from Pool B.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Ireland vs Romania

Kick-off 2:30pm BST at the Stade de Bordeaux

Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online

Team news: Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up to face Romania

Italy 17-8 Namibia - second half under way

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They are back out there in the Saint Etienne heat. Can Italy kick into gear in the second half? It’s just been a little bit too inaccurate so far from Kieran Crowley’s side.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

12:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

HT: Italy 17-8 Namibia

12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A captivating first 40 in Saint-Etienne, with Italy taking a lead down the tunnel but not having it all their own way at Stade Geoffroy Guichard. Tiaan Swanepoel had the chance to knock through three more Namibian points just before the interval, and had the distance from all of 60 metres on the angle, but pushed his penalty out to the right.

(Getty Images)

James Ryan urges Ireland to begin Rugby World Cup with ‘real intent’

12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vice-captain James Ryan insists Ireland must begin the Rugby World Cup with “real intent” if they have genuine aspirations of being crowned champions.

Andy Farrell’s side are out to substantiate their status as the top-ranked Test team and one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Six Nations winners launch their campaign against Pool B minnows Romania at a sold-out Stade de Bordeaux expected to be packed with Irish fans.

Leinster lock Ryan, who concedes Ireland were below their best in warm-up victories over Italy, England and Samoa, says his side are striving for a complete 80-minute performance.

“It’s definitely not about easing ourselves in,” said the 27-year-old. “If we’re going to take this competition seriously I don’t think you can ease yourself into any game.

“We’ve got to go in with the right mentality.

“Tomorrow is about playing with real intent and putting in a performance that we know we’re capable of.”

James Ryan urges Ireland to begin Rugby World Cup with ‘real intent’

Ireland have greatest chance to break Rugby World Cup curse but questions remain

12:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our primary focus this afternoon will be on Ireland’s opener, with Johnny Sexton back in harness after serving his suspension in a mightily strong side named to take on Romania. Luke Baker asks if the grand slammers are the team to finally end Ireland’s World Cup woe.

Ireland have greatest chance to break Rugby World Cup curse but questions remain

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a cracking contest so far between Itay and Namibia. Gerswin Mouton has gone over in the corner to narrow Italy’s lead to nine points, with Namibia throwing plenty at this impressivee young Italian side. Things didn’t work out with South Africa for Allister Coetzee, sacked in 2018 before Rassie Erasmus turned the Springboks into World Cup winners, but the veteran coach has his side well drilled.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Stuart Hogg joins The Independent as columnist for the tournament

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve got a major addition to our Rugby World Cup squad: Scotland and Lions legend Stuart Hogg has joined The Independent as a premium columnist for the tournament! The former full back, who confirmed his retirement a couple of months ago, will be offering his insight exclusively to subscribers across the next couple of months - you can sign up for access here, and read his first column below:

Stuart Hogg column: Scotland can cause a stir in wide open Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks positively sweltering in Saint Etienne, with the mercury still climbing with most of France roasting this weekend. Handling the heat could be a key theme of the seven fixtures over the next two days - both the All Blacks and France struggled at times last night with their handling.

Italy have a second score - a loose lineout from Namibia with their hooker off, and Paolo Garbisi capitalised with a 25-metre canter to the line. 17-3.

Warren Gatland insists Wales are heat-proof before sweltering showdown with Fiji

Italy into the lead against Namibia

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Today’s opening encounter comes from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with two of France and New Zealand’s Pool A foes in action. Namibia took an early lead against Italy through Tiaan Swanepoel’s booming right boot, but the Azzurri have hit back and gone in front with Lorenzo Cannone wiggling his way to the line from the middle of a maul.

Namibia have also lost hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld to the sin bin after a maul offence just prior to Cannone’s score.

Rugby World Cup 2023: France lay down a marker on sultry opening night

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Recovered from last night? It was hot and humid inside the biggest discotheque in Paris as two contenders got the tournament underway. Luke Baker was inside the Stade de France feeling the beat and the heat as the hosts got their World Cup off to a strong start:

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

Rugby World Cup 2023

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bonjour et bienvenue, tout le monde, to an action-packed second day of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Four fixtures today, with play already underway in Saint-Etienne between Italy and Nambia, all building up to tonight’s mega-clash in Marseille between Argentina and England.

World Cup brings timely boost to rugby – and why France is the ideal host

Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up to face Romania

Friday 8 September 2023 09:33 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months after being selected to start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.

Fly-half Sexton missed his country’s three warm-up matches through suspension, having not played since injuring a groin as Ireland clinched the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam on March 18.

The 38-year-old, who will retire after the tournament, will partner Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park on his long-awaited comeback in Bordeaux.

Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland confirm two key absentees for World Cup line-up

Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online

Friday 8 September 2023 09:32 , Jack Rathborn

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is underway and a lop-sided draw means pools A and B are stacked with much of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all fighting to qualify from the same group.

It also opens up a path for progress on the weaker side of the draw and means two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.

Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online