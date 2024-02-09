Ireland v Italy, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

Joe McCarthy's brother Andrew (right) is his biggest fan - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Andy Farrell believes talk of leading Ireland to successive Grand Slam titles is premature as he attempts to build on the “feelgood factor” created by a resounding Guinness Six Nations victory over France.

Reigning champions Ireland made a statement of intent in Friday evening’s curtain-raiser in Marseille with a stunning 38-17 bonus-point success over the pre-tournament favourites.

The fixture has proved to be a Six Nations championship decider in each of the past two years, with the Irish dethroning Les Bleus 12 months ago thanks to a 32-19 Dublin win, which avenged a 30-24 loss in Paris in 2022.

Italy are much-improved, as they showed against England, but the chances of a result in Dublin are slim-to-none.

When is Ireland v Italy

Ireland and Italy face each other on Sunday, February 11. The match kicks off at 3pm GMT.

Where is Ireland v Italy

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin. A ground at which the Azzurri have never won.

How to watch Ireland v Italy on TV

The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. In the Republic of Ireland, Virgin Media have the rights for the live broadcast.

Who is the referee?

France’s Pierre Brousset will take charge of the match.

What is the latest team news?

Ireland are hopeful centre Garry Ringrose will be available for Sunday’s match against Italy in Dublin.

Leinster co-captain Ringrose is “progressing nicely” in his recovery from the shoulder injury which caused him to miss his country’s 38-17 round-one win over France.

The 29-year-old was again absent from training on Wednesday but Ireland’s coaching staff expect to have a fully-fit squad in contention for the Azzurri’s visit to the Aviva Stadium.

With Ringrose sidelined, Robbie Henshaw partnered Bundee Aki in midfield for Friday evening’s impressive bonus-point triumph in Marseille.

When did Ireland and Italy last win the Six Nations?

Ireland won the Six Nations last year, in 2023. They also claimed the Grand Slam and Triple Crown.

Italy have never won the title. Since joining the competition in 2000, they have picked up 18 Wooden Spoons.

Ireland and Italy’s Six Nations squads

What was the score last year?

Ireland were heavily favoured going into last year’s clash in Rome but were pushed all the way by a resilient Italy. Ireland pulled away late to win 34-20 but the match was not without its scares for Andy Farrell’s side.

What are the latest odds?

Ireland to win: 1/100

Italy to win: 50/1

Draw: 150/1

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.