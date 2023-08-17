Ireland v England, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

Courtney Lawes will stand in as captain in Owen Farrell's absence - GETTY IMAGES/Steve Bardens

Owen Farrell, the England captain, will not play against Ireland this weekend in England’s penultimate warm-up for the Rugby World Cup. Courtney Lawes will lead the team in Dublin instead.

Steve Borthwick’s selection is a result of Farrell’s disrupted training and preparation during the disciplinary process that followed his red card against Wales last weekend. His red card has been rescinded, but World Rugby intend to appeal that decision, meaning that Farrell may yet miss the start of the World Cup itself.

George Ford will take over the fly-half position, marking one of six changes to the lineup that narrowly beat Wales last gime out. Notable adjustments include Ellis Genge at loosehead, David Ribbans back in the second row, Ben Youngs as scrum-half, and the return of Manu Tuilagi at inside centre. Anthony Watson will start on the wing in the final alteration.

In a positive development, Ollie Chessum secures a spot on the bench for his first England appearance post Six Nations, following his recovery from a significant ankle injury. Additionally, players like Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Willis, Danny Care, and Marcus Smith are also named on the bench after not being involved against Wales.

Last time these two sides met, Andy Farrell’s men lived up to their No 1 World ranking to secure a 26-19 victory in Dublin along with their first Six Nations Grand Slam.

Borthwick has already selected his 33-man squad to travel to France but this fixture will give the England coach a chance to finalise his starting XV.

When is it?

England face Ireland, in the third of their four World Cup warm-up matches, on Aug 19 at 5.30pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

Ireland will host England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. The national stadium has become something of a fortress in recent times, and Andy Farrell’s men have not lost a game at home in more than two years.

What other warm-up matches are England playing?

Wales 20 England 9, Principality Stadium

England 19 Wales 17, Twickenham Stadium

England v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, Aug 19, 5.30pm

England v Fiji, Twickenham, Saturday, Aug 26, 3.15pm

How to watch on TV

England’s World Cup warm-up fixtures are being exclusively broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

What are the latest odds?

Ireland 1/12

England 6/1

Draw 20/1

The squads

England squad

Steve Borthwick had intended to pick Farrell but said when announcing his team that he had been forced to revise his plans, instead starting George Ford at fly-half with Marcus Smith present on the bench.

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in Saturday’s Test,” Borthwick said.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

“Owen understands the situation but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”

England team to play Ireland

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 17 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 58 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 123 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 78 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 68 caps)

5. David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (captain) (Northampton Saints, 98 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 16 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 69 caps)

Replacements

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 80 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

20. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 11 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Ireland squad

Ireland have named the vast majority of the team that sealed the Six Nations Grand Slam against England in March.

Coach Andy Farrell gave a number of fringe players a chance in the so-so 33-17 victory over Italy last time out, but the only player starting on Saturday with fewer than 14 caps will be Cian Prendergast, who impressed off the bench against the Italians.

With captain Johnny Sexton serving the second of his three-match ban, Leinster teammate Ross Byrne takes his turn in the contest to be the primary backup at flyhalf.

Byrne had a torrid time in a disastrous 57-15 Irish defeat to England at the same pre-World Cup stage four years ago but has turned his international career around in the last nine months and was a more than able Six Nations deputy to Sexton.

Ireland’s bench is also loaded with experience, including wing Keith Earls who will become just the ninth Irish player to make it to 100 caps if he comes on. One of those centurions - Conor Murray - is also among the replacements.

Earls is one of the players fighting for a place on the plane after Farrell trimmed his squad to 38 players on Wednesday with the release of Caolin Blade, Calvin Nash, Jamie Osborne, Kieran Treadwell and perhaps unluckiest of all, Gavin Coombes.

The Ireland coach, who is still carrying four hookers and four flyhalves in the wider squad, will name his 33-man panel for the World Cup later this month.

Ireland team to play England

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements

16. Rob Herring,

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe McCarthy

20 Caelan Doris

21. Conor Murray

22 Jack Crowley

23. Keith Earls

