Billy Vunipola sent off with England humbled by Ireland in Dublin – latest reaction

Billy Vunipola makes contact with the head of Andrew Porter - Shutterstock/Dan Sheridan

07:21 PM BST

Full time

That is that at the Aviva Stadium and Ireland beat England 29-10. All the talk post-match will be about Billy Vunipola’s red card. England have been front and centre in regards red cards over the last week and that is going to be added to now. Vunipola faces an anxious wait to see what length of ban he is going to receive.

07:14 PM BST

TRY EARLS: Ireland 29 England 10

England are not back in it for long as the centurion Earls goes over right in the corner after a long, flighted pass from Aki. The Aviva Stadium erupts. That is game done and dusted now. The touchline conversion from Crowley is successful.

07:13 PM BST

TRY SINCKLER: Ireland 22 England 10

England are over for a try. Care took a quick penalty and after a few phases near the Ireland line, Sinckler rumbles over. Can England get back into this game? The conversion from Ford was good.

07:09 PM BST

70 mins: Ireland 22 England 3

An awful pass from Murray off the base of the scrum has gifted England a scrum within 10 metres of Ireland’s line. Can England capitalise?

07:08 PM BST

69 mins: Ireland 22 England 3

England turn the ball over in the Ireland half and attack well through the phases. They look threatening but the attack stalls as Steward is held up and Ireland have a scrum.

Aki has returned from an HIA.

Marcus Smith has come on to replace Watson so it will be interesting to see how England line up with Ford and Smith on the pitch at the same time.

07:04 PM BST

TRY HANSEN: Ireland 22 England 3

More misery from England. Ireland have multiple penalty advantages near England’s line. They whip it wide to Hansen on the touchline, who cuts inside Steward to go over for Ireland’s fourth try. That is now the second time in the game Steward has been stepped back inside. Conversion is missed by Byrne. This is getting ugly for England.

07:01 PM BST

63 mins: Ireland 17 England 3

More ill-discipline from England as Itoje is pinged for a high tackle. Not an awful tackle but too high.

Crowley has come on for Ireland.

06:59 PM BST

61 mins: Ireland 17 England 3

England go through the phases inside the Ireland 22 but are penalised for holding on. That looked like the wrong decision. Not only did Herring not roll away, Bealham looked like he lost his feet before getting the ball.

England have brought Lawrence on for Tuilagi. A good performance from Tuilagi on his first appearance in these World Cup warm-ups. There have not been too many positives for England today but Tuilagi’s performance has been one.

06:55 PM BST

59 mins: Ireland 17 England 3

Keith Earls has come on for his 100th cap for Ireland. The crowd in Dublin goes nuts.

06:53 PM BST

59 mins: Ireland 17 England 3

Plenty of changes for England as Harlequins duo Joe Marler and Danny Care are on.

Play has stopped after a clash of heads between two Ireland players.

06:50 PM BST

56 mins: Ireland 17 England 3

The TMO has just confirmed to the referee that Vunipola’s yellow has been upgraded to a red. The right decision. England are in a massive hole yet again.

Billy Vunipola is the second Englishman in the last week to be sent off - PA/Niall Carson

06:49 PM BST

TRY LOWE: Ireland 17 England 3

Way, way too easy for Ireland. Not taking anything from them but England making it easy for the Irish. They punch their way into England’s 22 and Byrne flights a great pass out wide to Lowe who has the freedom of Dublin to score an easy try in the corner. The conversion from Byrne is no good.

06:46 PM BST

52 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Replays show Vunipola’s shoulder makes direct contact with Porter’s head and he is sent to the bin with an off-field review. It looks like a red card and he would be lucky to escape with just a yellow. England down to 14, when have we seen that before?

Yellow for Billy Vunipola.



Gone for review.



06:44 PM BST

52 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

England have a penalty on halfway as Ireland do not release. The TMO though is checking for foul play by Vunipola...

06:42 PM BST

50 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Ollie Chessum has made his return from a long-term injury as he replaces Ribbans in the second row.

06:41 PM BST

Dylan Hartley on Amazon Prime

“England are a bit too predictable in attack which is very easy to defend. When they have been to the red zone Ireland have been able to hold them out because they know what England are going to do. “Ireland’s runners always have options which creates that bit of unpredictability you need to create space or break the line. England are just looking a bit more clunky and have struggled to go up through the gears so far.”

06:39 PM BST

48 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

England are penalised at the scrum and former England hooker Dylan Hartley is not happy with that decision on Amazon Prime. He cited Furlong going to his knees so he felt England should have been awarded the penalty rather than the other way around. England get away with it though from the line-out as the throw was not straight. They then get a penalty so can get out of their 22.

06:37 PM BST

46 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Good maul defence from England as they secure a scrum. There needs to be more energy and urgency in this second half from England.

06:36 PM BST

44 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Pathetic from England. As Ben and Gavin have said, there is a distinct lack of urgency from England. They are penalised just outside their own 22 for sealing off.

Sinckler has come on to replace Stuart as Ireland have a line-out in England’s 22.

06:34 PM BST

43 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Ireland made a change just before half time as Herring replaced Sheehan at hooker.

Plenty of kick-tennis at the start of the second half. Sinckler looks like he is getting ready to come on for England.

06:33 PM BST

42 mins: Ireland 12 England 3

Through a big hit from Tuilagi Ireland are under pressure and have to make a hurried clearance. England go through the phases but a woeful Youngs pass to Ford results in a knock-on and a scrum to Ireland. Not much Ford could do there as the pass from Youngs was so poor.

06:30 PM BST

Second half

The players are back out at the Aviva. England unsurprisingly out first as they need to be much better in this second half. What can England do? Can they get back into this or will Ireland roar away with the win. England get us back underway.

Here is Ringrose’s try at the end of the first half:

06:21 PM BST

Dylan Hartley on Amazon Prime

“Sure, there are mistakes being made and there is a bit of rustiness but that’s what these games are for. England are looking a bit more fluid and there are positives to take away from this first half. “Tuilagi is getting involved which is great to see and George Ford is conducting things from out-half. “England’s line speed has been great but Ireland are using that against them at times because they have done well to play with depth, get the ball wide and play intelligent rugby.”

06:16 PM BST

Half time

That is it for the first half and Ireland lead 12-3. They have not played brilliantly but have not needed to. England have not offered too much and have not looked like scoring plenty of tries. It has been too easy for Ireland to get those two tries through Aki and Ringrose.

Ireland take a 12-3 lead at half time - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

06:14 PM BST

TRY Ringrose: Ireland 12 England 3

All too easy for Ireland as they get their second try of the game. They go from one side to the other. First on the left O’Mahony is in space. They then work to the other side as Byrne finds Ringrose with a crossfield kick. He cuts in off his right foot and goes over. Byrne’s conversion is no good. Good play from Ireland, too easy though.

Garry Ringrose goes over for Ireland's second try - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

06:12 PM BST

37 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Ireland have a penalty at the scrum as Stuart is penalised for standing up in the scrum.

06:09 PM BST

36 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

That passage of play sums up where England are at. First Daly misses touch from a penalty by a country mile. Then Vunipola knocks on receiving the clearance. Appalling, embarrassing. Whatever adjective like that you want to use.

06:07 PM BST

Thoughts of Dylan Hartley on Amazon Prime

“England look a bit disjointed at the breakdown - they are struggling. The referee is encouraging them to play the ball quickly but the English players are sometimes getting a bit isolated which invites Ireland to counter-ruck. They don’t have time to set up a caterpillar ruck, for example, because Ireland are making their lives difficult.”

06:05 PM BST

34 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Talk about needless penalties. Vunipola is penalised for advancing from an offside position. I think that is what you call a coach-killer.

06:05 PM BST

Gavin Mairs live from the Aviva Stadium

Telegraph Sport analysis

This feels much more like a pre-season hit-out rather than a Test match: atmosphere is flat, and little urgency from players between plays. Ford’s penalty miss in front of the posts typifies that sense.

06:03 PM BST

31 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Ireland have another line-out on the England 22 after winning a penalty but it is overthrown. England are able to clear their lines. Ireland then make a big error with a kick out on the full which gifts England a line-out inside Ireland’s half.

05:58 PM BST

26 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Ford’s penalty misses just to the right of the posts. Ireland’s lead remains at four points.

05:57 PM BST

24 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

England get going off the line-out through a bruising run from Tuilagi. England are then awarded a penalty around 35 metres out after Hansen does not roll away. Ford will go for goal...

05:55 PM BST

23 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Ireland think they are about to force a turnover inside England’s half but instead they are penalised so England can take play into the Irish half.

05:53 PM BST

21 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

England were awarded a free-kick from the scrum but Ireland can attack from their own line-out on halfway. England think they are about to win a penalty through Earl but George is penalised for not rolling away quickly enough. That looked really harsh and England will feel that penalty should have been the other way.

From the subsequent line-out inside England’s 22 Ireland are penalised for offside at the line-out and England can move downfield.

05:51 PM BST

Ben Coles live from the Aviva Stadium

Telegraph Sport analysis

“Listening over the ref mic, Tadhg Furlong not entirely impressed with the chat from the England front row during a scrum reset. “There’s a lot of chat coming out of ya!

“Also, pretty sure Jamie George had to receive treatment there for swallowing some grass.”

05:50 PM BST

18 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

That is good defensive set from England. Ireland have the line-out on the England 22 and after going through a number of phases, England cause an error and they will now have the scrum. Kevin Sinfield will be happy to see that set from his defensive unit.

05:48 PM BST

16 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

Stupid penalty given away by England on halfway. Ribbans was told by the referee to stay down but he did not so was penalised for offside. Needless. Soft, but needless. This is an area England must improve; discipline.

05:46 PM BST

Ben Coles live from the Aviva Stadium

Telegraph Sport analysis

“For the Aki try, do you blame for Genge and Itoje for both going in on Van der Flier, or Stuart for not getting over enough in time, or just accept that Van der Flier’s pass was excellent? Leant towards the first option originally but now maybe favouring with the final one.”

05:43 PM BST

11 mins: Ireland 7 England 3

England manage to wrestle the ball back inside the Ireland 22 but after numerous phases they are penalised for holding on. Opportunity gone for England to bounce back from conceding what they will deem a soft try.

Here is the opening try of the game from Aki:

05:41 PM BST

TRY Aki: Ireland 7 England 3

Ireland take the lead, scoring the first try of the game. A deft offload from van der Flier sets Mahony through the line. He has the simple task of offloading inside to Aki who goes over for the try. Byrne’s conversion is good. Good play by Ireland, too soft from England’s perspective.

Bundee Aki goes over for the first try of the game - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

05:39 PM BST

7 mins: Ireland 0 England 3

In typical England style, they concede a penalty not long after they get three points. Ireland attack into England’s 22 but drop the ball and Ford clears the danger away.

05:38 PM BST

4 mins: Ireland 0 England 3

The visitors have settled into this game better than the hosts as England again work to the left edge of the Irish defence.

A early nerve settler for George Ford as he slots over a well-struck penalty. His first points as an international starter in two and a bit years.

George Ford gets England going in Dublin - Getty Images/David Rogers

05:35 PM BST

2 mins: Ireland 0 England 0

Hugo Keenan takes the first ball high ball of the match cleanly to set up an Ireland attack but Steve Borthwick’s side have turned it over to launch a counter.

England attack the breakdown with superb accuracy and timing to force a turnover.

05:32 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at the Aviva as Byrne drops boot to ball.

05:32 PM BST

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (NZL)

Assistant referee: Craig Evans (WAL) and Adam Jones (WAL)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WAL)

05:30 PM BST

Reminder of team news

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes (capt), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola., Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuliagi, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson, Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan,Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan (capt) Peter O’ Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

05:29 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sets of players giving passionate renditions of their anthems.

We’re nearly ready to go at the Aviva. Just a few moments until kick-off.

05:26 PM BST

Keith Earls set to become a century man

It is a proud day for Keith Earls, one of Irish’s rugby great servants over the last 15 years becomes the ninth Irishman to win 100 Test caps. He takes the hands of his three daughters as the crowd rise to their feet for the warmest of ovations at the Aviva Stadium.

Keith Earls

05:21 PM BST

'We should be talking about the excitement of the World Cup'

England head coach Steve Borthwick

I think the preparation for such a great Test match has been overshadowed. The messaging and the furore around it [the Owen Farrell controversy] has moved off rugby. It’s disappointing because we want to be talking about rugby and looking forward to a great Test match. We should be talking about the excitement of the World Cup but we aren’t.

05:09 PM BST

Andy Farrell slams ‘absolutely disgusting circus’ around his son

Ireland head coach, launched a furious defence of his son Owen Farrell on Thursday, slamming the “absolutely disgusting circus” surrounding the England captain’s ongoing disciplinary case following his red card against Wales.

You can read the full story here.

Andy Farrell

05:04 PM BST

Just under 30 minutes to kick-off

A reminder that kick-off between Ireland and England in Dublin is at 5.30pm (BST)

04:57 PM BST

England are in the house

04:55 PM BST

Team news

Steve Borthwick has been forced to leave his regular captain out as Owen Farrell faces an appeal from World Rugby after his red card against Wales was rescinded.

Courtney Lawes steps up to captain the side at the Aviva Stadium with George Ford starting at fly-half in Farrell’s absence with Marcus Smith on the bench.

Ford makes his first start for England since 2021 after coming on as a replacement in the win over Wales and kicking the winning points.

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes (capt), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola., Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuliagi, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson, Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the squad replacing Dave Kilcoyne who is resting with an injury. Back-rower Jack Conan could also feature after making progress on a foot injury.

Cian Prendergast has been handed his first Ireland start when Andy Farrell named a strong side for this evening’s clash in Dublin. He starts at number eights in a team that includes 11 of the starters that sealed the Grand Slam with victory over Steve Borthwick’s side.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan,Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan (capt) Peter O’ Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

04:37 PM BST

04:32 PM BST

Good afternoon

Welcome to live coverage of England and Ireland’s pre-World Cup clash in Dublin.

When this game was originally scheduled, the organisers could barely have anticipated that so much would perceivably be riding on it.

England face something of a crossroads after two underwhelming displays against Wales as well as the media storm that has been created by Owen Farrell’s high tackle on Taine Basham at Twickenham last week.

Here are the five key talking points heading into the crunch clash at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Absent Farrell takes centre stage

Both teams are at close to full strength yet for all the stars on parade at the Aviva Stadium, the spotlight shines on a notable absentee. Owen Farrell was due to lead England in their penultimate fixture before facing Argentina in a pivotal Pool D fixture but instead Steve Borthwick’s captain and talisman is preparing for his second appearance before rugby’s judiciary in a week. The outcry at the decision to rescind his red card against Wales has seen World Rugby lodge an appeal, extending the controversy into a second week and disrupting England’s preparations both for Ireland and the World Cup.

England under siege

Borthwick knew he was leaping into the deep end when he took over a side that had lost its way under Eddie Jones, but even the resilient and thick skinned Cumbrian must be reeling from the controversy that has erupted around Farrell, who he claims is the victim of “personal attacks” on his character. On the field England have yet to provide any meaningful evidence of progress under Borthwick, who is fighting multiple fires including a disciplinary implosion against Wales with the World Cup starting in three weeks’ time.

Ford’s chance to shine

Into the fly-half breach steps George Ford, who makes his first Test start since 2021. The Sale ringmaster was outstanding as a replacement against Wales last Saturday and with Farrell likely to miss the start of the World Cup if the appeal succeeds, he has the opportunity to step out of his captain’s shadow and direct an attack that has yet to take shape under Borthwick. Assisting England’s smartest player is a well balanced centre partnership of Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant in what could be the first choice backline.

On the comeback trail

Ollie Chessum will make his long-awaited return from the serious ankle injury sustained during the Six Nations when he steps off the bench in Dublin. The 22-year-old Leicester second row was England’s breakout star of the Championship, bringing athleticism and energy to the engine room. With the World Cup fast approaching his return is well timed for England, although Tom Curry’s ongoing absence with his own ankle issue remains a concern.

Andy Farrell’s top dogs

Ireland will concede their place at the top of the world rankings to New Zealand if they lose to England and could fall as low as fourth should other results go against them, but the prospect of that happening is remote. Andy Farrell’s Six Nations champions have won the last three Tests against their rivals and are poised to make an impact at the World Cup, even if they are positioned on the savage side of the draw. Connacht back row Cian Prendergast is the latest talent to roll off the green production line with Farrell describing the full debutant as a “warrior”, while Keith Earls is poised to win his 100th cap off the bench.