Ireland striker Whelan signs Glasgow City extension

Glasgow City boss Leanne Ross has hailed Emily Whelan's extraordinary work ethic after the Republic of Ireland signed a contract extension.

Whelan, 21, has made 69 appearances since joining City in 2022 and was a key player in last season's title success.

“I am not sure I have come across a player that works as hard as she does in training or in games, I often wonder where she gets her energy from," said Ross.

"It is so important to have players with the work ethic, ability and positive energy Emily brings to our squad."

Whelan is "delighted" with her new deal, the length of which has not been disclosed.

"I have loved my first couple of seasons here so far and feel like I have learned a lot," she added.