All-Ireland SFC: All you need to know about round three

The round-robin stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship reaches its conclusion this weekend with much still to be decided in the scramble to secure knockout football.

After a down week, all 16 teams are in action across Saturday and Sunday.

After this weekend, 16 will become 12 with the four group winners advancing straight to the quarter-finals. Teams that finish second in the groups will get home advantage in the preliminary quarter-finals, with third-placed teams away.

Seven counties - Armagh, Galway, Dublin, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Louth - are all guaranteed knockout football but they will be keen to wrap up top spot in their respective groups and bag a week's rest before the quarter-finals on 29/30 June.

With much to be decided, here is all you need to know about the final round of All-Ireland group games.

Group One

Saturday: Derry v Westmeath, Pairc Esler, 19:00

Sunday: Armagh v Galway, Markievicz Park, 13:45

Armagh will top the group with a win or draw against Galway at Markievicz Park on Sunday. Both teams have four points from two games, but Armagh's superior goal difference means a draw would be enough to grab top spot.

Last year, Armagh edged Galway in the final group game in Carrick-on-Shannon to take top spot.

While Armagh are assured of at least a spot in the preliminary quarter-finals, Derry must beat Westmeath to remain in the competition. Derry's inferior scoring difference means a draw is no good to Mickey Harte's side.

Having lost to Galway and Armagh, Derry must park the hurt of recent weeks and ensure they remain in the conversation for the Sam Maguire.

Losing to Westmeath would be their fourth successive championship defeat, a remarkable downfall after winning the Division One title in March.

Group Two

Saturday: Cavan v Roscommon, Pearse Park, 17:00

Sunday: Dublin v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 15:45

Following their 19-point destruction of Cavan last time out, Dublin only need a point against Mayo on Sunday to finish top of group two.

But while Dublin swatted Roscommon and Cavan aside, Mayo are expected to provide a much sterner test for the reigning champions, having won a tight contest when the sides met in Castlebar in the league in February.

After a couple of heavy defeats, Cavan must beat Roscommon on Saturday to secure a preliminary quarter-final spot, while a draw will see the Rossies through.

Group Three

Saturday: Clare v Donegal, Castlebar, 15:00

Saturday: Cork v Tyrone, Tullamore, 15:00

After wins over Clare and Donegal, Cork will top group three with a victory or draw against Tyrone on Saturday.

If Cork get anything from the Tyrone game and Donegal beat Clare, Donegal will finish second behind Cork with Tyrone third.

Tyrone will win the group if they beat Cork and Donegal don't beat Clare.

Donegal could win the group if they overcome Clare and Tyrone get the better of Cork. That would leave Donegal, Tyrone on Cork on four points, meaning scoring difference would decide the placings.

In order to remain in the championship, Clare must beat Donegal and hope Tyrone pick up at least a point against Cork, which would see the Banner County pipping Jim McGuinness' side on the head-to-head.

Group Four

Sunday: Monaghan v Meath, Breffni Park, 15:00

Sunday: Kerry v Louth, Portlaoise, 15:00

Like Armagh and Dublin, Kerry only need a point when they face Louth to guarantee top spot.

If Louth pull off a huge upset against the Kingdom, the Wee County will qualify for the last eight as group winners and drop Kerry into the prelims. Both counties are assured of a place in the last 12.

Monaghan will seal a spot in the prelims with a draw against Meath. Monaghan can still finish second with a comfortable win over Meath and a heavy defeat for Louth against Kerry.

Meath must beat Monaghan to remain in the championship.

Knockout schedule

The preliminary quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 22/23 June.

The quarter-finals will be played on 29/30 June.

The semi-finals will be staged on 13/14 July with the final at Croke Park on 28 July.

What about the Tailteann Cup?

Yes, it's a busy weekend of football across both tiers of the championship with four Tailteann Cup quarter-finals down for decision.

On Saturday, last year's beaten finalists Down face Wicklow at Pairc Esler (16:30) in a curtain-raiser to the Derry v Westmeath All-Ireland game.

At 17:00, Sligo take on Limerick at Markievicz Park, while at 18:00 there's an Ulster derby as Fermanagh welcome Antrim to Enniskillen.

On Sunday, either Kildare or Laois will complete the semi-final line-up. They face each other in Tullamore (13:15).

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be played on 23 June with the final at Croke Park on 13 July.