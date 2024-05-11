Ireland & Scotland in Netherlands 2024 - tri-series fixtures, results & scorecards
All matches are Twenty20 internationals, played at The Hague.
May
18 Netherlands v Scotland
Play starts at 16:00 BST
20 Ireland v Scotland
Play starts at 16:00 BST
22 Netherlands v Scotland
Play starts at 16:00 BST
23 Ireland v Scotland
Play starts at 10:00 BST
24 Netherlands v Ireland
Play starts at 10:00 BST
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made