Ireland & Scotland in Netherlands 2024 - tri-series fixtures, results & scorecards

BBC
Scotland' Brandon McMullen (right) celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie
[Getty Images]

All matches are Twenty20 internationals, played at The Hague.

May

18 Netherlands v Scotland

Play starts at 16:00 BST

Scorecard

19 Netherlands v Ireland

Play starts at 15:00 BST

Scorecard

20 Ireland v Scotland

Play starts at 16:00 BST

Scorecard

22 Netherlands v Scotland

Play starts at 16:00 BST

Scorecard

23 Ireland v Scotland

Play starts at 10:00 BST

Scorecard

24 Netherlands v Ireland

Play starts at 10:00 BST

Scorecard

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made