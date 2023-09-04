Ireland Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Ireland won a Six Nations grand slam earlier in 2023 (PA Wire)

Hopes are high that this will be the year for Ireland to challenge for a Rugby World Cup and improve their poor record at the tournament.

Ireland have never been beyond the quarter-final stage at the quadrennial event.

But this feels like it should be the time for Andy Farrell’s side, so brilliant in securing a Six Nations grand slam earlier in 2023 and entering this World Cup very much among the favourites.

South Africa, Scotland and Tonga will provide stern tests in the pool, though - and with either New Zealand or France almost certain to be waiting in the quarter-finals, Farrell’s men will have to produce their best rugby to be in the final four for the first time.

Here is the World Cup schedule for Ireland and their possible route to the final.

Ireland pool fixtures:

Ireland are in Pool B alongside South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Saturday 9 September: Ireland vs Romania, Pool B (Bordeaux, 2.30pm)

Saturday 16 September: Ireland vs Tonga, Pool B (Nantes, 8pm)

Saturday 23 September: South Africa vs Ireland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

Saturday 7 October:Ireland vs Scotland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm