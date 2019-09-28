Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Jonathan Sexton is Ireland's playmaker-in-chief - AP

Who is in Ireland's World Cup squad?

Ireland's Rugby World Cup 2019 squad take on Japan in the second match of their tournament.

What date and time is Ireland's second match?

It's on Saturday September 28 at 8.15am BST at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

Who is in Ireland's group?

What are Ireland's full RWC fixtures?

MATCH ONE

Ireland 27 Scotland 3... International Stadium Yokohama... Sunday, September 22... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

Japan vs Ireland... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Saturday, September 28... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

Ireland vs Russia... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, October 3... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

Ireland vs Samoa... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... Saturday, October 12... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest Ireland team news?

Joey Carbery could start Ireland's World Cup clash with Japan should Joe Schmidt opt to take no risks with Johnny Sexton.

British and Irish Lions fly-half Sexton did not train fully on Tuesday due to the thigh knock he sustained in Ireland's stunning 27-3 victory over Scotland in Yokohama.

Skills coach Richie Murphy insisted it "wouldn't be unusual" for Sexton to sit out part of a session two days after a Test match, and Ireland expect him to join in full training on Thursday.

But even if the 34-year-old is available for Saturday's Shizuoka encounter, head coach Joe Schmidt could opt to keep him under wraps.

Fit-again Carbery needs rugby for match sharpness having missed the Scotland clash with the after-effects of his six-week knee injury.

"Johnny went through rehab today, but he had also done some work with the team; but he's being monitored," said Murphy.

"We expect him to train fully on Thursday. That wouldn't be unusual for him not to train two days after a Test match.

"Johnny just got a bit of a bang on the leg (against Scotland). He just didn't feel comfortable to kick during the game so we have no problem passing over the duties."