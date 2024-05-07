Ireland prop Byrne joins Cardiff from Leinster

Ed Byrne passed 100 appearances for Leinster in March 2024 [Getty Images]

Cardiff have signed Leinster and Ireland loose-head prop Ed Byrne.

The 30-year-old has made more than 100 appearances during a decade at Leinster, where he has won five league titles and a European Champions Cup.

Byrne has six Ireland caps, with his most recent international appearance coming in 2021.

Cardiff say he will replace Wales prop Rhys Carre, who is rejoining Saracens this summer.

“I’m unbelievably excited about the move to Cardiff," Byrne said.

“I’ve been fortunate to play at Cardiff Arms Park a good few times now and it’s always been an incredible atmosphere with great supporters so I can’t wait to run out in front of them in a Cardiff jersey.

“With so many incredible players and all the young lads who have burst on to the scene for Cardiff and Wales in the last couple of years, it is a really exciting time and opportunity for me."

Byrne, who will arrive in time for the 2024-25 season, is the second prop to sign for Cardiff in a matter of hours, following the arrival of Danny Southworth from Exeter Chiefs.

The new recruits will compete for game-time with the likes of Corey Domachowski and Rhys Barratt.

“It’s great to be able to bring someone of Ed’s quality and experience into our squad as we continue to build," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

"I have a very clear picture of our game model and Ed matches that, whilst also being able to add experience and help mentor our younger lads.

“He is a member of Leinster’s leadership group and I have spoken to a number of his coaches from over the years and they could not speak highly enough of his qualities as a player and person."