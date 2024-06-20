All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals - all you need to know

Derry's Conor McCluskey, Tyrone's Darragh Canavan and Monaghan's Stephen O'Hanlon are all expected to start for their counties on Saturday [Getty Images]

Here we are, then: knockout football.

While four counties - Donegal, Armagh, Dublin and Kerry - get to bask in the luxury of a weekend break ahead of their quarter-finals, the other eight teams still involved in the race for Sam Maguire are immediately thrust back into action in this weekend's preliminary quarter-finals.

It's a tough old road from here. If one of the preliminary quarter-finalists are to win the All-Ireland title, they must win four knockout games over a gruelling five-week period.

Last year, Donegal bowed out of the championship at this stage, prompting the county board to go out and get Jim McGuinness back.

Donegal's reward for a considerable upturn in form under McGuinness is a weekend off after topping their group, but three of their Ulster rivals are involved in tussles to reach the last eight.

Who is playing and when are the games?

As previously mentioned, eight teams are involved in the preliminary quarter-finals. The fixtures are:

Saturday - Galway v Monaghan, Salthill, 16:00 BST

Saturday - Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, 17:00

Saturday - Mayo v Derry, Castlebar, 18:30

Sunday - Louth v Cork, Inniskeen, 15:00

Five of those teams - Galway, Monaghan, Tyrone, Roscommon, Mayo and Cork - were also involved in last year's preliminary quarter-finals (with wins for Mayo, Monaghan and Cork).

Has the quarter-final draw been made?

No. Armagh, Donegal, Dublin and Kerry do not yet know which preliminary quarter-final will produce their quarter-final opponent.

With the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend of 29/30 June, the draw will likely be made on Monday morning.

What to look out for

Derry's trip to Castlebar to face Mayo is the pick of this weekend's games. After a bewildering dip in form resulted in defeats by Donegal, Galway and Armagh, Derry demonstrated resilience to dig out a vital win over Westmeath and avoid a shock early exit.

Mickey Harte's side were far from convincing, though, and will face a much stiffer test in the form of Mayo, who were seconds away from beating All-Ireland champions Dublin at Hyde Park last weekend.

But while Cormac Costello's last-gasp point was enough to put the Dubs in the quarter-finals on scoring difference, Mayo certainly have the players to hurt a leaky Derry defence - not least Ryan O'Donoghue, who has been superb this season and hit 0-7 against Dublin.

On the other hand, it may be difficult for Kevin McStay's side to replicate the levels that nearly saw them over the line against the Dubs. Up until the last act, Mayo thought they were heading straight for the quarter-finals, whereas Derry have known since losing their second group game to Armagh that they faced a trip. It should be a gripping encounter.

Before Mayo and Derry throw in on Saturday, Tyrone host Roscommon at Healy Park.

The Red Hands are hoping to reach the last eight again having seen off Donegal in the 2023 preliminaries in convincing fashion. They are the favourites on paper against Roscommon, having beaten the Connacht side in the league.

However, the 2021 All-Ireland champions will most likely be without Conn Kilpatrick following the midfielder's red card against Cork. Kilpatrick was also sent off against Roscommon in the league, so the Edendork club-man is facing a two-game ban.

Like Derry, Monaghan are also on the road out west with Vinny Corey's side up against Connacht champions Galway, who were unable to secure the win they needed against Armagh to claim top spot in Group One.

Galway were convincing winners over the Farney men in the league although counting Monaghan out is a perilous venture considering they reached last year's semi-finals after dropping into the preliminaries.

Like Mayo, Galway were seconds away from topping their group, only to be denied by Armagh. However, the Tribesmen welcomed Rob Finnerty and captain Sean Kelly back for the Armagh game while Damien Comer may recover in time for this weekend.

In Sunday's game, Louth - currently without a home venue - take on Cork at Inniskeen in Monaghan.

It should, going off recent meetings, be a close one. They have faced each other four times in the past two years. Louth won both Division Two games while Cork prevailed in the two championship collisions, with no more than four points separating the pair across that series.

Cork reached last year's quarter-finals, where they lost to Derry, while Louth are aiming to extend an impressive first post-Harte season in which they have retained their Division Two status and reached the Leinster final.

Team news

