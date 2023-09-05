Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park relishing chance to test himself at World Cup

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is determined to make the most of his maiden World Cup following his unconventional late rise to Test-level rugby.

New Zealand-born star Gibson-Park was barely on the international radar at the time of the 2019 tournament in Japan, having only just qualified for his adopted nation on residency grounds.

The 31-year-old Leinster player, who represented the Maori All Blacks eight times between 2012 and 2015, had to wait a further year to be handed his debut by head coach Andy Farrell.

He immediately set his sights on a World Cup spot and quickly surpassed Conor Murray as Ireland’s first-choice number nine.

“It will be pretty awesome to get out there and have a run,” said Gibson-Park.

“Obviously a bit of a late bloomer – 31 at my first World Cup. It’s the pinnacle of rugby and you like to test yourself in the toughest environments. I’m looking forward to it.

“As soon as I was in the squad (I was thinking about the World Cup). As a player it’s always something you’re going to target.”

Gibson-Park gained traction on social media this week by landing an audacious basketball shot from the roof of the team hotel, which was recorded and posted by team-mate Mack Hansen.

Asked how many takes it took, he replied: “The first one, obviously!

“We were there for a while, to be fair. Just messing on Sunday, trying to come up with stuff to do in the hotel and stay out of the heat. A bit of craic.”

Ireland begin their Pool B campaign on Saturday afternoon against Romania in Bordeaux, where Gibson-Park is expected to partner returning captain Johnny Sexton.

Jamison Gibson-Park, right, is expected to partner returning captain Johnny Sexton against Romania (Brian Lawless/PA)

Veteran fly-half Sexton is poised for his first competitive appearance in almost six months, having missed Ireland’s three warm-up games through suspension on the back of a groin injury.

“He’s buzzing as you can imagine,” Gibson-Park said of his provincial team-mate.

“He’s been great. Seamlessly back into training like he always does. It will be good to see him back out there.”