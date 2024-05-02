Ireland to host Australia in Belfast Test

Ireland recently secured World Cup qualification with a third-place finish in the Women's Six Nations [Inpho]

Ireland will face Australia in Belfast in a one-off Test match on 14 September as part of Irish Rugby's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Scott Bemand's side will use the Kingspan Stadium encounter to prepare for the WXV competition in Canada with Ireland having been promoted to the top tier after finishing third in the Women's Six Nations.

Kingspan Stadium, the home of Ulster Rugby, staged Ireland's Six Nations win over Scotland this year.

Ireland Head Coach Bemand said: "We are really pleased to add this Test match into our fixture list at the start of next season, providing the squad with a valuable preparation window ahead of our WXV campaign in September and October."

"Australia will be coming off the Pacific Four competition, which kicks off this month. It’s a great chance for us to play an opponent with a different game style.

"The added backdrop of this match kicking off Irish Rugby's 150th Anniversary celebrations will make it an occasion to remember and we look forward to getting back up to Belfast where we have received incredible support during the Six Nations."

The Wallaroos are fifth in the world rankings while Ireland are ninth.

As part of the IRFU's 150th celebrations, it was previously announced that the Ireland men's side would face Australia on 30 November at the Aviva Stadium.