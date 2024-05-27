Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan to compete at Olympics over South Africa tour

Hugo Keenan is returning to rugby sevens as Ireland push for a medal at the Paris Olympics - Getty Images/David Rogers

Hugo Keenan, the Ireland and Leinster full-back, will miss the summer Tests against South Africa after being called up to be part of Ireland’s Sevens team ahead of the Olympics later this summer.

Keenan’s switch to sevens will be a blow for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, losing his No 1 option at full-back for the matches against the Springboks, but is a major boost for the country’s hopes of winning a medal in the men’s competition at the Olympics in Paris. His potential availability for Leinster in the playoffs of the United Rugby Championship is currently unclear.

The 27-year-old previously won 12 caps for Ireland Sevens between 2017 and 2019, before focusing on XVs and developing into one of the world’s top full-backs.

Keenan has now been called up to play in the final leg of the HSBC SVNS series in Madrid this weekend, just a week on from starting in Leinster’s heartbreaking Champions Cup final defeat against Toulouse in extra-time.

Ireland’s men’s side are genuine contenders to pick up a medal at the Olympics having been one of the strongest sides in this year’s series, with Terry Kennedy currently the top try scorer on 31. They are currently in second place, narrowly behind Argentina, despite not yet winning a leg in this year’s competition, having been runners-up in Singapore to go with three third-place playoff victories. Along with Keenan, the Connacht winger Andrew Smith has also been called up to play in Madrid.

And Keenan will not be the only player from the Champions Cup final present in Madrid, with the newly crowned European player of the year, Antoine Dupont, also returning to the France squad.

Dupont made a significant impact when he switched seven with France earlier this year, winning bronze with France in Vancouver before clinching the Los Angeles title, and is set to be one of the stars of the Olympics this summer having recently had the opportunity to carry the Olympic flame in Toulouse.

