All-Ireland Finals stand tickets to cost 100 Euro

The GAA has announced the first increase in ticket prices for All-Ireland Senior Finals since 2019 with stand tickets costing 100 Euro (£85) at this year's deciders in July.

Stand tickets will be increased by 10 Euro from 2023 with terrace tickets for the senior finals costing 55 Euro - up five Euro from last year.

Ticket prices for senior quarter-finals and semi-finals will also be increased by five Euro from last year.

A GAA statement said that it was only the second ticket prices increase for the latter stages of the championships in 14 years.

The statement also pointed "three for two" offers that have come on stream during this year's All-Ireland series and other discounts also available to GAA members.

"Revenue generated from our fixtures will increase our club grants for the redevelopment of pitches and club facilities from €3m in 2023 to €4.5m in 2024 and allow the Association to commit to allocating €5m for club facilities in 2025," added the GAA.

"As part of its redistribution model the GAA seeks to re-invest a minimum of 83% annually of its revenues generated back across its network in support of all its affiliated units."