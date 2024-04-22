Ireland to face All Blacks in Autumn Nations Series opener

Six Nations champions Ireland will take on New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener on Friday, 8 November before matches with Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

The All Blacks knocked the Irish out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the quarter-finals in Paris in October.

New Zealand travel to Dublin on 8 November before Ireland take on Argentina and then Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

The series finale against the Wallabies will serve as Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Challenge match.

The fixtures and kick-off times were confirmed by the IRFU on Monday.

The games will be Andy Farrell's last as Ireland's head coach before he takes charge of the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia in 2025.

Before November's matches, Ireland travel to South Africa to face the World Cup winners in a two-Test series in July.

Farrell, who has guided Ireland to consecutive Six Nations titles, said the Autumn Nations Series fixtures are "hugely exciting".

“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries.

"It promises to be a series to remember.”

Ireland's Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Ireland v New Zealand - Friday, 8 November

Ireland v Argentina - Friday, 15 November

Ireland v Fiji - Saturday 23 November

Ireland v Australia - Saturday, 30 November