Ireland defeat Scotland to win T20 tri-series

Andrew Balbirnie continued his fine form by top-scoring for Ireland [Inpho]

T20 international tri-series, The Hague, Netherlands

Scotland 157-8 (20 overs): Cross 35, Leask 34; Young 3-31, M Adair 3-36

Ireland 158-5 (19.3 overs): Balbirnie 56, Tucker 55, Stirling 32; Sole 3-28

Ireland won by five wickets

Match scorecard

Ireland defeated Scotland by five wickets in The Hague on Thursday to secure victory in the T20 Tri-Nations series, which also included hosts the Netherlands.

Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker were the star performers with the bat for the Irish as their half-centuries helped them reach 158-5 off 19.3 overs in reply to Scotland's 157-8.

Matthew Cross scored 35 and Michael Leask contributed 34 for the Scots, with Mark Adair and Craig Young taking three wickets apiece.

Ireland beat the Netherlands on Sunday, before their first scheduled encounter with the Scots on Monday was abandoned because of steady rain in Voorburg.

They will face the Dutch again on Friday as they continue their preparation for the men's T20 World Cup next month.

Scotland lost to the Netherlands in their opener on Saturday but beat the same opposition by 71 runs on Wednesday.

Key Ireland partnerships

Scotland found themselves struggling on 22-2 after losing openers George Munsey (12) and Oli Hairs (9) cheaply but after captain Richie Berrington and Michael Jones also fell, a fifth-wicket partnership of 55 between Cross and Leask helped them rally.

Their dismissal halted the Scots' momentum and the wicket-taking of Young (3-31) and Adair (3-36) proved their downfall. Spinners Ben White and Gareth Delany also took a wicket apiece.

Ireland began their response strongly as openers Balbirnie and Paul Stirling put on 66 for the opening wicket off 7.4 overs before the Irish skipper was dismissed for 32 off 21 balls.

In-form Balbirnie (56) and Tucker (55) then took up the mantle as they guided their team to 131, before the former became the first of three victims for Chris Sole (3-28).

Harry Tector (3) and Curtis Campher (0) both failed to make an impact but, with George Dockrell and Delany at the wicket, Ireland reached their target with three balls to spare.