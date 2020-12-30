Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 29, 2020 (Pt. 2)
KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.
McFarland held Haskins up against another notable quarterback bust, JaMarcus Russell.
Jon Gruden says final play vs. Dolphins 'most horrific play I've ever been associated with"
One of the big takeaways from the two-game set against the Pacers has been the play of rookie Payton Pritchard. Jaylen Brown had some high praise for the diminutive guard after Boston's win Tuesday night.
Cam Newton has said all the right things this year, but the Patriots QB couldn't help but blow off some steam after Monday's brutal loss to the Bills.
Bill Belichick and Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a long embrace after Buffalo's 38-9 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. McDermott explained what it meant to him after the game.
Washington's injury situation is of utmost importance to the Cowboys fans heading into Week 17.
College football isn't competitive anymore. It's Alabama and Clemson. It's the haves and the have-nots. Is there a way to fix that?
Texas has been tested all year, but losing senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger to a shoulder injury was an obstacle the Longhorns never anticipated. The same spirit that pushed the team through this entire chaotic season helped the Longhorns thrive without him. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson had 183 yards on 10 carries with a TD for Texas (7-3).
The Steelers’ decision to rest Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters on Sunday against the Browns is great news in Cleveland. Not so much in Baltimore, Indianapolis and Miami. With the Browns, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins all competing in the AFC wild card race, a win for the Browns hurts the Ravens, Colts and Dolphins. [more]
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller reunited with an old friend in another blockbuster move Tuesday night. The aggressive Padres got Yu Darvish in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, adding another ace to their rotation after announcing a deal for Blake Snell earlier in the day. During his time in Texas' front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012.
Payton Pritchard was impressive yet again in Tuesday night's win over Indiana. Chris Forsberg explains how the rookie has already broken through to make an impact.
A 10-win team will miss the playoffs this season, and a team with a losing record will make the postseason. When the NFL expanded the playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this season, the fear is it would allow an inferior team into the postseason.
The Bucks clearly had this game circled on their calendar.
Yes, it's time to panic about Hassan Whiteside. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)
With their biggest game in years just days away, the Cleveland Browns added three more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list. Safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph along with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list Tuesday, giving Cleveland nine players on the list. It's not yet known if Sendejo, Joseph or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.
In the waning moments of Week 16, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo lined up to kick a 39-yard field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.
Oklahoma State went to the air early and often to finish its season on a high note. Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and the Cowboys held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday. Oklahoma State (8-3) called 15 consecutive pass plays to open the game and stormed out to a 21-0 lead.
The Masters champ reflects on his historic win, how many athletes there are on the PGA Tour, and how competitive Michael Jordan gets when he tees it up.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.