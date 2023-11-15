Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 14, 2023 (Pt. 2)
KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
On Tuesday, during an ESPN New York radio interview, Jets WR Garrett Wilson shared some insight from the players' meeting.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
Georgia is a 10-point favorite this week on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
Michael Levin from the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast joins Dan Devine for an episode of Devine Intervention that goes all the way back to the “Process Era” Philadelphia 76ers up to this year’s team and hits on almost everything in between.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
How has luck played into the success and disappointment of WRs this fantasy season? Scott Pianowski takes a closer look.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
Vander Esch has dealt with several neck injuries during his six seasons in the. NFL.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.