Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 7, 2023 (Pt. 2)
KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
The Chargers and Austin Ekeler have roared back to life the last two weeks so no better time to identify the biggest fantasy bounce back candidates for the second half of the season with the the RB and Matt Harmon in the latest edition of Ekeler's Edge.
The last time James and Brooks faced off, Brooks punched James in the groin before James' Lakers beat Brooks' Grizzlies in the playoffs.
Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Hockey for the first time.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite and early-Sunday morning start time.
Panthers coach Frank Reich says there's a possibility that the newly added linebacker plays against Bears.
Ready to make a deal? Here are some players to deal away and acquire for your fantasy basketball squad.
Jorge Martin brought together some of the toughest fantasy football losses in Week 9.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.
The wide receiver shared his post-McDaniels outlook while he was out watching college basketball.
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.