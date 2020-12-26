Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 25, 2020 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise discuss the sports topics of the day.
Jimmy Butler, trying to force a trade, famously led the third-stringers over the starters at a 2018 Timberwolves practice.
This is not how this season was supposed to go in Golden State.
In what could be the penultimate regular-season game of Drew Brees‘ Hall of Fame career, he’s capping it with yet another milestone. Brees has become the first player in NFL history to generate more than 80,000 passing yards. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, with 78,457 passing yards, could catch and surpass Brees next year, if Brees [more]
The Steelers have appeared in two Christmas tilts, back-to-back, where Pittsburgh has gone 2-0 in those contests.
James Wiseman experienced his 'Welcome to the NBA moment' Friday on defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.
Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall got quite the gift from his players on Christmas Eve.
Anthony Davis said he began considering leaving the Pelicans around Christmas time 2018.
The Alabama Crimson Tide landed Jaeden Roberts a massive 6-foot-5, 330 pound offensive guard out of the state of Texas.
According to TMZ video and a new lawsuit, Rondo’s girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, socked someone in a parking-lot mixup back in July. According to TMZ, the girlfriend of NBA player Rajon Rondo punched a woman in a parking lot altercation this summer. The two-time NBA champion and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, reportedly got into it with another woman back in July about a parking space at a Los Angeles apartment complex.
The NFL proves it doesn't care about fairness or Detroit fans
As Steph Curry's struggles on Christmas Day continued, the Warriors fell in another blowout loss to Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
For the second-straight game, the Pelicans were forced to rally from behind against the Heat on Christmas on Friday. Unlike their opener against Toronto, New Orleans could not complete the comeback, falling to Miami 111-98. The New Orleans Pelicans ...
The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen. San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high [more]
Despite the Eagles coming to town and a playoff berth still mathematically possible, some eyes have already turned to next year. Specifically, to the Cowboys coaching staff. One current coordinator is being linked to a job opening at his collegiate ...
Kevin Durant surpassed NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the all-time Christmas day scoring list against the Boston Celtics.
The Houston Texans gambled with their run game construction in the 2020 offseason, and it backfired spectacularly.
The Duke women's basketball team ended its season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. ''The student-athletes on the Duke women's basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,'' said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University. ''We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time.
Burrow's pained steps give a glimpse at the long road back from a devastating knee injury,
D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house. Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday. Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands.