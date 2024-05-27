Ireland coach Malan agrees contract extension

Heinrich Malan was appointed to the Ireland job on a three-year contract in January 2022 [Getty Images]

Ireland men's coach Heinrich Malan has agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in the job until the middle of 2027.

South African Malan, 43, was appointed to the role in January 2022 on an initial three-year deal.

Malan guided Ireland to a successful 2022 T20 World Cup campaign in Australia which included a victory over England.

Ireland missed out on qualification for last year's 50-overs World Cup but they will be back in T20 World Cup action at next month's tournament with their first game against India taking place in New York on 5 June.

Malan's reign has also included Ireland men's first Test victory which came when they defeated Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in March.

His contract extension will take him up to a point when Ireland will know whether they have secured a place at the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"I am delighted with the extension as it provides the squad and coaching staff a great deal more certainty as we build upon the foundations we have put in place over the last two years," said Malan.

'Significant T20 improvement'

Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth said that the decision to extend Malan's contract had been "very straightforward".

"Heinrich’s communication has been excellent with players and support personnel, ensuring greater clarity in roles, responsibilities and key planning processes," said Holdsworth.

“Over the last 18 months or so, the team has improved significantly in the T20 format which was our weakest format.

"His research into what world-class looks like, and the data he has gathered around the T20 format globally, has led to the production of a blueprint for the Ireland Men’s team which is now showing signs of success with a recent win against Pakistan, and a 3-0 Tri-series win in the Netherlands last week."

Malan added that Ireland have been "gradually building a sustainable structure" that enables the squad to compete in all three formats of the game.

“One area I have been keen on developing is our players being able to better read the game situation and then, where they judge it appropriate, to have the freedom and confidence to try and impose their style and natural instincts on the game," he added.

“This work has borne fruit in two successful T20 World Cup qualifying campaigns and in our recent Test success.

"But we are all conscious that we’ve missed out on playing in the last two 50-over world cups, and qualification for the 2027 tournament will be one of the focus areas across the next three years."