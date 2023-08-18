Ireland have chance to wreak pre-World Cup revenge and break England's spirit

A formidable Ireland side have a chance for retribution on Saturday in Dublin - Peter Morrison/Peter Morrison

You cannot win a World Cup in August, but you can certainly suffer debilitating setbacks.

We have already seen cruel injuries across the current schedule of warm-up matches, with Romain Ntamack bound to miss his home tournament. Even if France have become an excellent side under Fabien Galthié, losing a first-choice fly-half can throw anyone off kilter.

In the matches themselves, performance is prioritised. Results that mean as much or as little as a team allows. But psychological subplots remain at play. After the past fortnight, for instance, Wales will not be nervous about a quarter-final against England. Frankly, nobody will be.

Four years ago this very weekend, Ireland suffered a devastating blow to their confidence at Twickenham. Having lost 32-20 to England in Dublin six months previously, a defeat left them “broken” according to head coach Joe Schmidt, they unravelled spectacularly.

A new back-row duo of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill energised England and a midfield of George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi, with Joe Cokanasiga on one wing, made hay. Schmidt described the 57-15 thrashing as “an aberration”. In his autobiography, he would cite an occupational hazard of World Cup preparation, “when the pre-season work-load spills over into a match week”.

In reality, it felt as though Ireland never recovered. They were beaten 19-12 by Japan in the pool stages and then 46-14 by New Zealand in a one-sided quarter-final. Conversely, England were emboldened. They knew they had the firepower to dismantle opponents and would rediscover the same intensity for knockout victories over Australia and the All Blacks before South Africa brought them back down to earth with a bump.

England punished Ireland at Twickenham ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup - Getty Images/David Rogers

Ahead of this upcoming World Cup, England are in dire need of a performance – or even a dominant passage of play within a game – to hang their hat on and spark self-belief. Steve Borthwick has hinted at the same reasoning used by Schmidt in 2019, that tough training weeks are draining his players with a longer-term goal in mind, but he must recognise that things look decidedly unconvincing. What is more, the Owen Farrell circus is distracting from the intention to keep preparations low-key. And now they are travelling to the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have won the past three Tests against England, a sequence following four straight defeats, and have scored 93 points in the process. That is despite England defending impressively for long periods in the past two contests. Ireland have struck with smart strike moves and stretched the men in white with typically zippy and intricate phase-play, but the floodgates have not quite opened.

It is easy to imagine Andy Farrell nodding to 2019 during the build-up to this game, imploring his players to remember how Twickenham felt and suggesting how much better it would be to be inflicting similar punishment rather than absorbing it. There are other parallels, too. As was the case four years ago, Ireland are returning from a Portugal camp. Ross Byrne, who started in the 57-15 thumping, is likely to start at fly-half on Saturday in the absence of a suspended Johnny Sexton.

This is Ireland’s second warm-up fixture. In their first, against Italy, they scored five tries in a 33-17 win. Even amid mistakes and rust, their sweeping shape and skills were sharp enough and they used muscle to capitalise on short-range opportunities.

Particularly eye-catching were the two slick phases that brought about their final five-pointer, a second for Caelan Doris. Ciaran Frawley and Jack Crowley arced around a ruck to manufacture space for Jacob Stockdale, who was released by a roaming Keith Earls. Moments later, Tadhg Beirne pulled a pass back to Frawley and Doris tipped the ball onto Cian Prendergast. A back-handed offload from the rangy back-rower sent Calvin Nash to within a metre of the try-line. Close to the whitewash, Ireland kept their composure and Doris rewarded a pretty approach.

Ireland eventually shook off the rust in Dublin against Italy last weekend - Getty Images/Ramsey Cardy

England can only point to fitful flashes of incision. Defensively, expect them to compete hard at the breakdown when Ireland are in possession and urge referee Paul Williams to be wary of their opponents entering at the side of rucks. In attack, though, Borthwick’s men have to fire shots while cutting out the errors that have harmed their fluency and restricted them to a single, pushover try across 160 minutes of action against Wales. Put simply, England supporters could do with reason to believe that their tournament will not be a damp squib. Given a straightforward draw avoiding the top-ranked nations, mere competence can go a long way.

Though this may be the phoney war before the real thing, and it is difficult to gauge preseason displays, England appear vulnerable. Four years on from 2019, Ireland will not want to miss a chance to snap their spirit.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.