Ireland boxing: Olympic places up for grabs for Irish fighters

Jude Gallagher (right) is hoping to claim a place at the Olympic Games in Paris

Eight Irish boxers will be in action when the first of two World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments gets underway on Sunday in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The team includes Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher from County Tyrone.

In order to claim a place at the Paris Games this summer, they will need to reach the semi-finals.

Ireland have five boxers already qualified for the Olympics.

Tokyo gold medallist Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O'Rourke, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley all won their spots at the European Games in Poland last June.

Five of the squad failed at the first attempt to qualify.

Gallagher, Sean Mari, Kelyn Cassidy, Daina Moorhouse and Jennifer Lehane all went on to win National titles in December and so have been given a second chance.

However, there has been some controversy around the selection of Walsh. It's over a year since he fought in the Irish Championships when he was beaten by Dean Walsh in the semi-finals.

The Wexford fighter also missed out on securing his place at the European Games but went on to win a fifth Irish Elite title in a tournament that Aidan Walsh didn't enter.

The Belfast boxer has has been given the nod and the opportunity to make his second Olympic Games and join sister Michaela on the Irish team.

Aidan Walsh is hoping to Join his sister Michaela in the Irish squad for the Olympics

In a similar situation, Grainne Walsh missed out on the European Games last year despite beating former World Champion Amy Broadhurst to the National title.

Broadhurst was beaten in Poland and along with another world champion, Lisa O'Rourke, was injured and didn't compete at this year's Elite Championships where Walsh retained her title.

The Tullamore boxer has now been given her chance to achieve her Olympic dream and if she succeeds it will end the hopes of both Broadhurst and O'Rourke.

Almost 700 boxers are entered for the tournament and as a result the Paris Boxing Taskforce, which is running the competition on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, has decided that boxers will box to quota.

This means boxers will cease competing at the quarter-finals stage when the semi-finalists are determined and therefore the Olympic qualifiers are decided.

"It is a great honour, and a remarkable achievement to box for Ireland at this level, in the hope of becoming an Olympian," explains High Performance coach Zauri Antia.

"The preparations for this team have been excellent, and I believe in all eight boxers and their abilities.

"There is a long road of four fights for our boxers to book their ticket to Paris, but they are very committed. I am proud to be here with them, and to do the business."

There's no doubt the Irish squad are well prepared for the challenges of the next week.

"This will be a tough competition, but every single boxer on this team is ready. They've put in the work, technically and tactically, in our training camps with Ukraine, Spain, France and Turkey, and in our training camp in Assisi in February," says coach Damian Kennedy.

"There is massive drive and focus in all of these athletes - they know what's ahead, they know what's at stake. They are all high performers and can't wait to get in to the ring."

The last chance, second World Qualifying Tournament takes place in Thailand at the end of May.

Ireland Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary's BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin