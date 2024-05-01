Ireland beat Vanuatu to reach T20 World Cup qualifying semi-final

Gaby Lewis surpassed 2,000 T20I runs for her country during Ireland's win [Getty Images]

ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Vanuatu: 88-9: Langiatu 27, Navaika 19

Ireland: 89-1: Lewis 45, Hunter 34*, Richardson 3-8

Ireland beat Vanuata by nine wickets

Match scorecard

Ireland made it through to the semi-finals of Twenty20 World Cup qualifying in Abu Dhabi by beating Vanuatu by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Having restricted their opponents to 88-9 from their 20 overs, the Irish women's side reached their target with 45 balls to spare.

It was their third win in qualifying after they defeated the United Arab Emirates by six wickets in their opening game last week, before beating Zimbabwe by 56 runs on Monday.

They are now one win away from reaching September's World Cup in Bangladesh.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Ireland restricted Vanuatu to just 24 from their six-over powerplay.

Ava Canning picked up the opening wicket, bowling Rachel Andrew for seven.

Valenta Langiatu and Nasimana Navaika then frustrated the Irish bowlers until Arlene Kelly bowled the former for 27 from 31 balls.

Eimear Richardson soon accounted for both Navaika (19) and Alvina Chilia as Vanuatu slumped from 58-1 to 64-3 in just 16 deliveries.

Richardson returned 3-8 from her four overs, including one maiden, while Kelly (2-15) and captain Laura Delany (2-10) were also excellent with the ball.

Amy Hunter, with an unbeaten 34, and Gaby Lewis once again impressed, making a partnership of 82.

Having passed 2,000 T20I runs for her country in the process of their victory charge, Lewis eventually departed for 45 but, with just seven runs required, it had no bearing on the outcome.

Ireland's final game in Group B is on Friday against the Netherlands at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.