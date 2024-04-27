Ireland 15-12 Scotland: Have your say

The story of O.J. Simpson is both simple and complicated, both overwhelming and easy. Mostly it was tragic.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
The NFL Draft is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Damian Lillard is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. Lillard suffered an Achilles injury on a drive to the basket in Game 3.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
The Rams seemed like an unlikely landing spot for Blake Corum.
Six former Trojans have been taken at the top of the NFL Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
It was ugly all over for the Clippers in Game 3.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
In the end for the anti-doping officials, all their scientific and legal justifications for allowing nearly two dozen positive tests to go unpunished boiled down to a single explanation: they trusted China.