Iraola on substitutions, Cook's position and facing 'brave' Luton
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Saturday's trip to face Luton in the Premier League.
Here are the key headlines:
Iraola confirmed he has no new injuries to contend with after Tuesday's win over Crystal Palace but "two or three players are not feeling 100% yet" after his squad was hit with illness. He added his players are "tired after two tough games" in a week so he will "have to evaluate" their condition.
On Lewis Cook playing in the centre of defence against Palace: "I think he's performing very well in every position. We started the season thinking more of him as a number eight, someone in the middle linking in between. We decided to play him lower as a six and he's performed well, now as a centre-back and right-back even. He understands the game, the things we're trying to do, has had a lot of minutes and is helping us a lot."
Iraola offered insight into his substitutions which have been particularly impactful in recent games: "Football changed when we moved from three subs to five subs. We use five subs most weeks, some teams use less, but I feel we have the depth in the squad that we don't feel the changes too much."
More on his in-game management: "The way we want to play with the high rhythm and press - I say to the players I prefer a very good 45 minutes from you, a very good 55 minutes from you, rather than saving energy knowing you have to play a full 90. Sometimes we decide not to play the strongest starting XI thinking normally in the second half there are more spaces."
On the challenge posed by Luton: "We've already played them twice and I think they have been games with a lot of rhythm, a lot of goals, chances for both sides. They play quite brave like us, go man-to-man. For them it's a huge game because they are fighting to avoid relegation. They have had a tough schedule and they will be looking at this game to try to win."
When asked if he has spoken to owner Bill Foley about next season, Iraola said: "No. I am sure the club is talking to him but me as a coach, I am really focused on today, tomorrow, the Luton game, the next game. Sometimes you have to talk about things but I don't especially like to talk too much about the future. Our job is to go day by day. It's good he has been here for the past two games we have won."