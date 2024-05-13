Iraola signs news Cherries deal

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he is "proud" of his first season with the club after signing a contract extension.

Iraola joined the Cherries in June 2023 on a two-year deal following the departure of Gary O'Neil and the new agreement sees him commit to the club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

"I'm very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides," said the former Rayo Vallecano manager.

"We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further."

Despite a slow start in his first season in charge, Bournemouth have since registered their highest ever Premier League points total - currently sitting on 48 points with one game remaining.

"I'm proud that we achieved the points record. We are playing in a difficult competition, with very good opposition. The season started slowly, but I think we improved a lot and are playing in the right way," he added.

"We have to continue improving the team, because the level of the Premier League is really high, and I'm looking forward to working with Simon and the rest of the team over the summer to help us do that.

"I would like to thank the supporters for everything in our first year together. I am thankful that they were supporting us even in the beginning when we were not winning games, and that they have been very helpful to the players for the whole year."

Cherries owner and chairman Bill Foley said: "Andoni has made a huge impact since arriving at the club and we are thrilled to agree to this extension.

"We have achieved a club-record points tally in the Premier League thanks to a series of excellent performances and results from the team.

"The players have clearly bought into his footballing philosophy and our supporters have really taken to him. We look forward to continuing to work with him."