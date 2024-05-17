Iraola on enjoying Bournemouth, transfer plans and Chelsea

Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Chelsea (16:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from the Bournemouth boss:

On signing a new deal that commits him to the club until at least the end of the 2025-26 season: "The club approached me. It is good news because it means they keep believing in the work we are doing. We agreed, but it was not a very big or difficult thing."

On team news: It’s difficult to say about injuries as we are two days away from the game, but I don’t think a lot will change. I can probably try with Romain [Faivre] - he was out with just the ankle and we will try to get him available. Meps [Chris Mepham] is also improving, I don’t know if he will return but we’re finishing the season in a better place injury-wise."

Milos Kerkez is also back in contention after his three-game ban for a straight red card against Wolves.

On what he has enjoyed about Bournemouth so far: "I've been enjoying the season. I'm used to working in clubs that are not so big and everyone is so close and everyone knows each other. I'm comfortable in this environment and I think I have felt very welcome since the beginning. I'm happy that we have the chance to continue working together."

On his connection with the fans: "People are very respectful here. They approach me sometimes but it is in a very polite way. I am very happy to take a picture and talk a little bit with everyone. It is very, very respectful."

On plans for summer transfers: "I want to keep these players. I don't want to sell anyone. I understand that the club has a plan with every position. I will try to help, give my opinion and improve the players who are available. I know that the club wants to improve the team. I hope we can be in the best place possible to start next season. It's very difficult to make plans before the market opens because this changes every week."

On how Bournemouth continue to make progress: "Half of the league are used to fighting for Europe - there is still a gap. We have been close like some other teams but we still cannot say we are an established Premier League club. We are not there yet, no."