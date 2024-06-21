Iranian club trying to nab Suriname international goalkeeper from FC Groningen

VI are reporting that Etienne Vaessen’s move to newly promoted FC Groningen is by no means a done deal. In a remarkable twist, Iranian giants Persepolis FC have offered the goalkeeper a lucrative contract to move to Asia and play for the side. Vaessen is coming off an impressive season with RKC Waalwijk, but also one that was a modest return financially for the player in compared to other Eredivisie sides.

NAC Breda, Willem II, AZ, Feyenoord and PSV all came calling for the goalkeeper, but it appeared that Groningen had won the race to a three-year contract for the goalkeeper. The Iranian side do have the national team number one in Alireza Beiranvand, who is still under contract with the side until 2025.

The 28-year-old Vaessen recently made his international debut for Suriname. This season he played 30 games for RKC Waalwijk as they avoided relegation from the Eredivisie. He has been with the side since joining from WSC back in the summer of 2015.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson