Iran vs Qatar: Asian Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Asian Cup holders Qatar meet Iran in a huge semi-final on Wednesday.

The reigning champions overcame Uzbekistan on penalties in the quarter-finals as they look to defend their title, while Iran left it late to beat Japan.

Team Melli are now unbeaten in 18 games and are one game away from reaching their first final since 1976.

The Qataris, meanwhile, have become the first defending champions to make it beyond the final eight since Japan did so way back in 2007.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Qatar are out to defend the Asian Cup (REUTERS)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Qatar vs Iran is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday 7 February 2024.

The Al Thumama Stadium in Doha will host.

Where to watch Iran vs Qatar

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 2.50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Iran vs Qatar team news

Sadegh Moharrami will likely miss the game for Iran and Majid Hosseini is another doubt. Mehdi Taremi, however, will return from suspension.

Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only real doubt for Qatar at this stage.

Iran vs Qatar prediction

This Iranian team are full of heart and will feel momentum is on their side.

Iran to win 2-1.

Iran are eyeing a first final since 1976 (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Iran wins: 17

Draws: 5

Qatar wins: 3

Iran vs Qatar latest odds

Iran to win: 4/6

Draw (after 90 mins): 9/4

Qatar to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.