Iran Striker Has Already Planned His Inter Milan Arrival & Will Be More Than Just A Backup

Incoming Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has already scheduled his arrival at the club and is determined to hit the ground running in Serie A.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the free signing from Porto is keen to link up with his new teammates ahead of schedule and has pencilled in a date for his switch to Italy.

Tahremi is currently on international duty with Iran, and netted a hattrick in a 4-2 win over Hong Kong in 2026 World Cup qualifying, but has also been travelling to Milan to expedite his move.

This has included visiting the club to sign his three-year contract at €3.5 million per season, conducting a medical exam, and other administration.

However, Tahremi has planned to link up with Inter at the start of the second week of July and could be available five days ahead of the planned first day of pre-season training.

Whilst many in the squad will be given a break after international commitments, Tahremi is one of a handful of players who face a gruelling 12-month schedule from July until next year’s Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is already considered more than just a back-up option in the mould of Marko Arnautovic, and could be used in tandem with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.