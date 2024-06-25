Iran Star Declares: ‘I Accepted Inter Milan Offer Right Away’ & Names Nerazzurri & Brazil Legend As ‘Idol’

Striker Mehdi Taremi says that he accepted the offer to join Inter Milan this summer “right away.”

Speaking to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh, via FCInterNews, the 31-year-old striker also named former Nerazzurri and Brazil striker Ronaldo as his “idol.”

Taremi is now days away from officially becoming an Inter player.

The Iranian international’s fate has been clear for months. He decided in January that he will join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer when his contract with Porto expires.

And that deal with the Portuguese giants runs out at the end of this month.

And by all accounts, Taremi is not wasting any time to start his Inter adventure.

The 31-year-old striker will aim to make the most of this summer as his prepares for his first season wearing the Inter shirt.

Taremi had his pick of clubs for this summer, as he did not need Porto to agree a deal. And the Iranian settled on Inter.

As he reveals, it was not a hard decision or one that required too much consideration.

Mehdi Taremi: “Accepted Inter Milan Offer Right Away”

Taremi revealed that “I only had one meeting with the Porto directors regarding extending my contract.”

“I gave my demands, and they said ‘no.’ And that was the end of the story there.”

“I consider Portugal to be my second home,” Taremi continued.

“The feelings of the Porto fans had a big impact on my personal life,” the striker admitted. “I told them that I’ll remain a Porto fan until I die.”

Of his impending move to Inter, Taremi commented that “At Inter, anyone who plays must be a player of the highest level.”

“It’s a team where you have to aim to be a top player.”

“Certain offers don’t need too much reflection,” Taremi continued. “You just accept them immediately.”

The Iranian international striker revealed that “I had a brief conversation with Simone Inzaghi.”

“He had a positive opinion of me.”

“Starting work at Inter is exciting for me,” Taremi declared.

Hoping For Shirt Number 99 As Ronaldo Tribute

The 31-year-old then said that “I never took into consideration offers from clubs like Al-Hilal. Or any other Arab clubs.”

“I always look for opportunities for growth,” Taremi said. “And to join stronger teams.”

“Several clubs in Europe expressed interest,” he noted. “But none made an official offer.”

“Before Inter, I had offers from 3-4 clubs in England, 2-3 in Italy, and one of the top clubs in Spain,” Taremi claimed.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Porto striker gave his thoughts on Sergio Conceicao, who he played under for four seasons. He called the recently departed Porto coach “A brilliant coach.”

“In terms of technicality, tactics, and analysis.”

“He’s very demanding in training,” Taremi said of Cobceicao.

Taremi then hinted at his possible shirt number at Inter. “If 99 is free, I’d like to take it,” he said.

And the Iranian gave his reason for wanting that number.

“Ronaldo Nazario is the greatest player in history,” he proclaimed. “He’s my idol.”

Taremi finally confirmed that he would be cutting his vacation short to begin preseason with Inter. He furthermore said that he’d be in Italy within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the striker also confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract with Inter – with the option of a further season.