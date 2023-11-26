Iran says it helped broker release of Thais held in Gaza

Iran said Saturday it helped broker the surprise release of Thai nationals who had been held by Palestinian militants in war-ravaged Gaza since their shock attack on Israel last month.

"The issue of Thai prisoners was jointly pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told the official IRNA news agency.

On Friday, Hamas unexpectedly released 10 Thais and a Filipino, along with the 13 Israeli women and children that were part of a temporary truce deal with Israel.

Israel in turn freed 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.

"A list of names of these prisoners was given to Hamas officials to review and assist with the issue from a humanitarian perspective," Kanani added.

The Thai foreign ministry confirmed the releases on Saturday, saying the 10 individuals -- nine men and one woman -- had been taken to Israel via Egypt.

It added that roughly 20 Thais are among the estimated 215 people still held hostage in Gaza.

The releases took place as a temporary truce paused fighting in Gaza for the first time since 7 October when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 240 more hostage, according to Israeli figures.

Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

(AFP)



