Iran FIFA World Cup Star Excited For Inter Milan Move: ‘I Watched Inter On TV Growing Up, Now I Want To Help With Goals & Assists’

Mehdi Taremi is excited to join Inter Milan, having watched the Nerazzurri on television while he was growing up.

The Iranian international spoke to The-Afc,com. He expressed his happiness to be able to join a club that he used to just see as a great team from afar.

Taremi is now days away from officially becoming an Inter player.

The Iranian international’s fate has been clear for months. He decided in January that he will join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer when his contract with Porto expires.

And that deal with the Portuguese giants runs out at the end of this month.

And by all accounts, Taremi is not wasting any time to start his Inter adventure.

The 31-year-old striker will aim to make the most of this summer as his prepares for his first season wearing the Inter shirt.

Mehdi Taremi: “I Used To Watch Inter Milan On TV”

Taremi gave his thoughts on his impending move.

“Inter has a strong team,” he said.

“And from what I’ve seen on the TV the players are friendly. The team are strong and they are compact, together.”

“I think there is a good feeling there between the players and the coaches,” the striker continued.

“Inter is a big club and because of that I chose Inter. I want to play in Italy, I want to show myself there too.”

Taremi looked back, “Since I was seven, eight years old I saw a lot of games in Italy, Spain, England, everywhere.”

“When you watch the games you’re a supporter of the big clubs and Inter is one of those.”

“I remember many things of Inter in the UEFA Champions League, in the league and the history of Inter and that makes me happy to go there. It convinced me to go there.”

“My goal is to help the team as I can,” Taremi said.

“I’ll try to do my job, scoring and assists. So let’s see what’s going to happen.”