Iran FIFA World Cup Star Prepared To Shorten Vacation To Star Inter Milan Stint

Striker Mehdi Taremi is ready to shorten his vacation in order to begin preparations for next season at Inter Milan.

This according to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh, via FCInterNews. He reports that Taremi is very keen to get to work with Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi.

It is no great secret that Taremi will be signing for Inter.

The Iranian international reportedly made his decision in January.

The Nerazzurri had already shown an interest in signing Taremi last summer. However, they balked at Porto’s asking price for the striker.

Meanwhile, Inter’s city rivals AC Milan also made an attempt to sign Taremi.

The Rossoneri had been trying to sign the Iranian right up until the end of the transfer window. However, their move fell through on deadline day.

Therefore, Taremi stayed at Porto for the season just gone. However, it was the last season of the 31-year-old’s contract – Taremi’s deal runs until the end of next month.

And Inter have certainly been known to spot a free transfer opportunity with Beppe Marotta at the helm.

And that is just what the Nerazzurri did with Taremi.

Mehdi Taremi Prepared To Shorten Vacation To Jump-Start Inter Milan Stint

Having passed up on signing the Iranian for a fee last summer, Inter moved to sign him this time around.

As of now, Taremi is still technically a Porto player.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the Portuguese giants does run until the end of this month. Therefore, even with the team’s season already over, he is still already under contract.

But Inter have long cleared the way for Taremi’s signing when he is officially out of contract with Porto.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old has already undergone his medicals on the move.

And with just a week to go before his Porto contract officially expires, Taremi will soon become an Inter player in every sense.

According to Iranian journalist Shiralizadeh, Taremi is currently on his post-season vacation.

But the Iranian international wants to cut his holidays short. His aim is to make the most of the preseason preparations so that he can hit the ground running at his new club.